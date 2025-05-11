scriptIPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

While the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has not officially announced the resumption of IPL (Indian Premier League) in 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has already begun preparations. CSK has advised all its overseas players to return within a week.

May 11, 2025 / 11:54 am

Patrika Desk

Due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 has been postponed for a week. Reports suggest that a new schedule for the remaining matches may be released in a day or two, announcing the tournament’s resumption. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has contacted its overseas players, advising them to return within a week. It is believed that the BCCI might resume the tournament at select venues next week.

CSK CEO’s Statement

According to Cricbuzz, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the team wants IPL 2025 to be completed, even if they are not in the playoff race. He added that the franchise intends to cooperate fully with the BCCI to ensure the league’s smooth conclusion. The CEO explained that this is why the team advised its overseas players to return within a week for the remaining two matches.

CSK at the Bottom

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. Led by MS Dhoni, the team has won only 3 out of 12 matches played so far. CSK’s remaining matches were scheduled against Rajasthan Royals in Chepauk and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

BCCI Secretary’s Statement

Regarding the suspension of IPL 2025 for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia stated that five more days remain. The BCCI is closely monitoring the situation and will decide on resuming the IPL after consulting all stakeholders and relevant government authorities.

