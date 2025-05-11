IPL 2025 May Start Again, CSK Recalls Overseas Players

CSK CEO’s Statement According to Cricbuzz, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the team wants IPL 2025 to be completed, even if they are not in the playoff race. He added that the franchise intends to cooperate fully with the BCCI to ensure the league’s smooth conclusion. The CEO explained that this is why the team advised its overseas players to return within a week for the remaining two matches.

CSK at the Bottom Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. Led by MS Dhoni, the team has won only 3 out of 12 matches played so far. CSK’s remaining matches were scheduled against Rajasthan Royals in Chepauk and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.