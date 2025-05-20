IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final Moved from Eden Gardens: New Venues Announced

According to a Cricbuzz report, the IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 3 June. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. Reports suggest that Qualifier 2 will also be held in Ahmedabad on 1 June.

Mullanpur to Host Qualifiers? The first two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, may be played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on 29 and 30 May respectively. It is understood that there is a higher probability of rain at other venues, prompting the BCCI to prioritize these dates and locations.

Three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans. These teams will compete in the qualifiers. One team from either the Delhi Capitals or the Mumbai Indians will also reach the playoffs. The first qualifier will be played on 29 May, featuring the top two teams from the points table. This will be followed by the eliminator, where the third and fourth-placed teams will compete. The second qualifier will be held on 1 June, where the loser of the first qualifier and the winner of the eliminator will face off for a place in the final. The final match will be played on 3 June.