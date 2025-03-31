IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Win, but Riyan Parag Fined Heavily – Second Captain to Break This Rule

Strict IPL Rules – A press release issued by the IPL stated that since this is the Rajasthan Royals’ first offence regarding slow over rates, Parag has been fined ₹12 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The IPL has strict rules regarding slow over rates. If a team fails to complete its overs within the stipulated time, its captain is fined. For a first offence, the captain faces a financial penalty; repeated offences can lead to penalties for other team players.

Parag to Relinquish Captaincy – Riyan Parag captained the Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches of IPL 2025, as regular captain Sanju Samson was recovering from a finger injury. Samson recently underwent finger surgery and rejoined the team after completing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, he was not cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding and played only as a batsman. During this time, Dhruv Jurel took on the wicket-keeping responsibilities forthe Rajasthan Royals.

Match Summary – Rajasthan Royals opened their IPL 2025 account with a 6-run victory against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rajasthan, batting first, scored 182/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai Super Kings fell short by 6 runs, managing 176/6 in their 20 overs.