IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Win, but Riyan Parag Fined Heavily – Second Captain to Break This Rule

A press release issued by the IPL stated that since this was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first offence related to slow over-rates, a fine of ₹12 lakh has been imposed on them under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Riyan Parag Fined for Slow Over Rate, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate. He becomes the second captain this season to be penalised under this rule. Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was also fined for a slow over-rate. Pandya received this penalty after their match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, where his team suffered a 36-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT).
Strict IPL Rules – A press release issued by the IPL stated that since this is the Rajasthan Royals’ first offence regarding slow over rates, Parag has been fined ₹12 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The IPL has strict rules regarding slow over rates. If a team fails to complete its overs within the stipulated time, its captain is fined. For a first offence, the captain faces a financial penalty; repeated offences can lead to penalties for other team players.
Parag to Relinquish Captaincy – Riyan Parag captained the Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches of IPL 2025, as regular captain Sanju Samson was recovering from a finger injury. Samson recently underwent finger surgery and rejoined the team after completing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, he was not cleared for wicketkeeping and fielding and played only as a batsman. During this time, Dhruv Jurel took on the wicket-keeping responsibilities forthe Rajasthan Royals.
Match Summary – Rajasthan Royals opened their IPL 2025 account with a 6-run victory against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rajasthan, batting first, scored 182/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai Super Kings fell short by 6 runs, managing 176/6 in their 20 overs.

