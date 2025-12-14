John Cena Makes Final Match Memorable, Such a Thing Happens for the First Time in 20 Years

Image: ANI
WWE superstar and 17-time World Champion John Cena has now bid farewell to wrestling. On December 13, at the 'Saturday Night Main Event', John Cena played his final match against Gunther. In this match, Gunther defeated Cena via submission. This is the first time in Cena's WWE career, after 20 years, that he has lost a match by tapping out in this manner. His fans were unhappy with him losing in this way in his final match, as Cena is known for his 'Never Give Up' attitude. Cena gave a tough fight to Gunther in this match but ultimately had to submit to his lock. After this, Cena acknowledged his fans and left the ring.
'Never Give Up' man John Cena accepted defeat via tap out in his final match. This is the first time since 2004 that he has lost via submission. Before this, Cena had only tapped out four times. In 2003, Chris Jericho made him tap out, and in the same year, Chris Benoit also defeated him via submission. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is the only wrestler to have defeated Cena via tap out twice. In 2003, at the 'No Mercy' game, Cena tapped out for the first time in front of Kurt. After this, in 2004, he tapped out in front of him in the 'No Way Out' match. This was the last time Cena tapped out; after this, he did not lose any match in this manner for 20 years. But in his final match, he had to give up.
After John Cena's final match, as Cena was acknowledging the crowd, current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk entered the ring. Rhodes and Punk placed their respective World Championship belts on Cena's shoulders. Following this, many WWE legends such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Miz, AJ Styles, Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, and many others came outside the ring to bid farewell to Cena. After this, Cena left his shoes and headband in the ring and said goodbye to the audience. In this manner, 17-time World Champion John Cena made his final exit from the ring.
