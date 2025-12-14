John Cena Makes Final Match Memorable, Such a Thing Happens for the First Time in 20 Years

'Never Give Up' man John Cena accepted defeat via tap out in his final match. This is the first time since 2004 that he has lost via submission. Before this, Cena had only tapped out four times. In 2003, Chris Jericho made him tap out, and in the same year, Chris Benoit also defeated him via submission. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is the only wrestler to have defeated Cena via tap out twice. In 2003, at the 'No Mercy' game, Cena tapped out for the first time in front of Kurt. After this, in 2004, he tapped out in front of him in the 'No Way Out' match. This was the last time Cena tapped out; after this, he did not lose any match in this manner for 20 years. But in his final match, he had to give up.