IPL 2025
Sports

Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) organised an ‘Unbox’ event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as is customary. On this occasion, Virat Kohli made a special appeal to the fans for RCB’s new captain, Rajat Patidar.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their campaign in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League with a new captain. RCB has entrusted Rajat Patidar with the team’s leadership this time. Before the start of IPL 2025, RCB held its Unbox event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All RCB players were present at this event. On this occasion, Virat Kohli presented RCB’s new captain, Rajat Patidar, with a special gift. From the stage, Kohli also praised Patidar and made a special appeal to the RCB fans.

Kohli’s words for Rajat Patidar

At the RCB event, Kohli said that Rajat Patidar is a fantastic player. He will do a great job for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will lead the team forward. Patidar possesses all the qualities the team needs. He is now expected to lead the RCB team for a long time. This year’s team is quite impressive, and he is very excited about this season. Kohli appealed to the fans to give Patidar their full support.

“I have loved RCB since the beginning” – Patidar

Meanwhile, RCB’s new captain, Rajat Patidar, said that legends like Virat Bhai, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have played for this team. I grew up watching them play. I have loved this franchise from the beginning. I am happy to have got the opportunity to lead one of the biggest teams in T20 cricket.

First Match: KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025 is scheduled to begin on March 22. The tournament’s first match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR will also be taking the field this time with their new captain, Ajinkya Rahane.

