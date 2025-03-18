Kohli's Big Statement on New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar; Special Appeal to Fans

Kohli’s words for Rajat Patidar At the RCB event, Kohli said that Rajat Patidar is a fantastic player. He will do a great job for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will lead the team forward. Patidar possesses all the qualities the team needs. He is now expected to lead the RCB team for a long time. This year’s team is quite impressive, and he is very excited about this season. Kohli appealed to the fans to give Patidar their full support.

“I have loved RCB since the beginning” – Patidar Meanwhile, RCB’s new captain, Rajat Patidar, said that legends like Virat Bhai, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have played for this team. I grew up watching them play. I have loved this franchise from the beginning. I am happy to have got the opportunity to lead one of the biggest teams in T20 cricket.