Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a significant appointment, bringing Ottis Gibson on board as their assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

BharatMar 08, 2025 / 11:03 pm

Patrika Desk

KKR appoints Ottis Gibson as assistant coach: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ottis Gibson as their assistant coach, ahead of the IPL 2025 season, which is set to begin on 22 February. Gibson joins a strong KKR support staff including mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bowling coach Bharat Arun, spin bowling coach Carl Crowe, and others.
Prior to his appointment as assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gibson has worked with various international, national, and franchise teams. He served as the West Indies’ head coach from 2010-14, during which the team won their first ICC World T20 title in Sri Lanka in 2012. He then became the head coach of the South African team from 2017-2019 and has since held several coaching positions in the T20 franchise circuit.
The former Barbados fast bowler has over 650 wickets in first-class cricket. Before embarking on his new coaching innings, Gibson represented the West Indies in both Test and ODI cricket from 1995-1999. His experience is extensive, including two stints as England cricket team’s bowling coach (2007-10 and 2015-17).

KKR’s second major announcement

This is KKR’s second major announcement ahead of IPL 2025, following the recent appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as captain. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Ajinkya Rahane for ₹1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, while Shreyas Iyer, named vice-captain, was acquired for ₹23.75 crore.

