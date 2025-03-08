Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025

Prior to his appointment as assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gibson has worked with various international, national, and franchise teams. He served as the West Indies’ head coach from 2010-14, during which the team won their first ICC World T20 title in Sri Lanka in 2012. He then became the head coach of the South African team from 2017-2019 and has since held several coaching positions in the T20 franchise circuit.

The former Barbados fast bowler has over 650 wickets in first-class cricket. Before embarking on his new coaching innings, Gibson represented the West Indies in both Test and ODI cricket from 1995-1999. His experience is extensive, including two stints as England cricket team’s bowling coach (2007-10 and 2015-17).