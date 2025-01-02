Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs announced the National Sports Awards 2024 on Thursday. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a special ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17 January 2025 at 11 am. Besides Manu Bhaker and Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, who won a bronze medal at the Olympics, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar will be awarded the Khel Ratna. Manu not only hoisted the Indian flag in the individual event at the Olympic Games 2024 but also won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. This double success at the Paris Olympics has taken her to new heights of success.

Gukesh Crowned Chess Champion Chess player D Gukesh will also be awarded the Khel Ratna Award. Gukesh achieved the honour of becoming the youngest world chess champion on 12 December last month. In the World Championship held in Singapore, Gukesh defeated Ding Liren of China to win the title. At just 18 years old, he became the world champion, a world record.