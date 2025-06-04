scriptNakamura Defeats World Champion D. Gukesh, Reignites Norway Chess 2025 Excitement | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Nakamura Defeats World Champion D. Gukesh, Reignites Norway Chess 2025 Excitement

Hikaru Nakamura has revitalised his campaign with a stunning victory against D. Gukesh in the Norway Chess tournament. However, this loss did not significantly impact Gukesh’s overall standing.

BharatJun 04, 2025 / 03:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Norway Chess 2025

Norway Chess Championship

Norway Chess 2025: Hikaru Nakamura revitalised his campaign in the Norway Chess tournament with a stunning victory over classical format World Champion D. Gukesh. This match completely opened up the leaderboard. World number two Nakamura delivered a precise performance, avenging his previous loss to Gukesh in Round 3. This result signifies a dramatic shift in momentum, especially for the young Indian prodigy who was high up after back-to-back classical wins against Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi.

Nakamura Levels with Gukesh

Nakamura is now tied for third place with Gukesh, both on 11.5 points. The tournament has now reached its climax. This win is also psychologically beneficial for the American grandmaster, who had come under question after some disappointing results earlier in the event.

A Minor Setback for Gukesh

This loss is a minor setback for Gukesh, as it has been a breakout tournament for him. He became the youngest ever World Champion earlier this year. He has shown remarkable composure and maturity throughout the tournament, defeating some of the biggest names in the game. However, Gukesh fell short against the spirited Nakamura.

Carlsen, Firouzja, and Caruana Remain Contenders

The tournament is now in its final stages, with the top spot still up for grabs. Carlsen, Firouzja, and Caruana remain contenders, but with Gukesh and Nakamura moving up, the battle for the crown is far from over. Norway Chess 2025 is witnessing thrilling encounters and high-level drama. Each round is rewriting the script of this exceptional chess encounter.

News / Sports / Nakamura Defeats World Champion D. Gukesh, Reignites Norway Chess 2025 Excitement

