Nakamura Defeats World Champion D. Gukesh, Reignites Norway Chess 2025 Excitement

Nakamura Levels with Gukesh Nakamura is now tied for third place with Gukesh, both on 11.5 points. The tournament has now reached its climax. This win is also psychologically beneficial for the American grandmaster, who had come under question after some disappointing results earlier in the event.
A Minor Setback for Gukesh This loss is a minor setback for Gukesh, as it has been a breakout tournament for him. He became the youngest ever World Champion earlier this year. He has shown remarkable composure and maturity throughout the tournament, defeating some of the biggest names in the game. However, Gukesh fell short against the spirited Nakamura.
Carlsen, Firouzja, and Caruana Remain Contenders The tournament is now in its final stages, with the top spot still up for grabs. Carlsen, Firouzja, and Caruana remain contenders, but with Gukesh and Nakamura moving up, the battle for the crown is far from over. Norway Chess 2025 is witnessing thrilling encounters and high-level drama. Each round is rewriting the script of this exceptional chess encounter.