New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

Mark Chapman Ruled Out: The second One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Pakistan, scheduled for April 2nd in Hamilton, has suffered a blow with the injury of Mark Chapman. The hero of the first match, Chapman, will miss the game due to injury. Tim Seifert has been called up as his replacement.

Apr 01, 2025

Mark Chapman Ruled Out: The second of a three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled for Wednesday, 2 April, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. This match is crucial for the Kiwis as a win would give them an unassailable lead in the series. The hosts currently hold a 1-0 advantage. However, the New Zealand team suffered a major setback before the second ODI. Black Caps batsman Mark Chapman will miss the second ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton due to a right hamstring injury.
It is noteworthy that Mark Chapman scored a magnificent century in the first ODI and was also named Player of the Match.

Injury Sustained While Fielding in the First ODI

According to the Black Caps’ report, Mark Chapman sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI in Napier. Subsequent MRI scans revealed a grade one tear, requiring a short period of rehabilitation. Chapman played the best innings of his career in the first match of the series, scoring 132 runs. He will now return to Auckland for rehabilitation, aiming to be available for the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Tim Seifert Replaces Chapman

Top-order batsman Tim Seifert has been included in the New Zealand team as a replacement for Mark Chapman. Seifert joins the team following a memorable KFC T20I series against Pakistan, where he scored 249 runs at an average of 62 and was the highest run-scorer.

‘Hamstring Injury Minor’

Black Caps coach, Gary Stead stated that the injury is unfortunate for both Chapman and the team. It’s certainly disappointing news for Mark after playing a very special innings in the first ODI in Napier. However, his hamstring injury is minor, so we expect Mark to complete his rehab and be available for selection in the final match of the series against Pakistan.

