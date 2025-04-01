New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

It is noteworthy that Mark Chapman scored a magnificent century in the first ODI and was also named Player of the Match. Injury Sustained While Fielding in the First ODI According to the Black Caps’ report, Mark Chapman sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI in Napier. Subsequent MRI scans revealed a grade one tear, requiring a short period of rehabilitation. Chapman played the best innings of his career in the first match of the series, scoring 132 runs. He will now return to Auckland for rehabilitation, aiming to be available for the third and final ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Tim Seifert Replaces Chapman Top-order batsman Tim Seifert has been included in the New Zealand team as a replacement for Mark Chapman. Seifert joins the team following a memorable KFC T20I series against Pakistan, where he scored 249 runs at an average of 62 and was the highest run-scorer.