New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series

New Zealand Post 292 Runs Asked to bat first after losing the toss, New Zealand scored 292 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Mitchell contributed the highest score of 99 runs for New Zealand, with the help of 7 fours and 7 sixes. He missed his first century by just 1 run. Mohammad Abbas also played a valuable innings of 41 runs. For Pakistan, Wasim and Sufiyan took two wickets each.

Ben Sears Takes Five-Wicket Haul Chasing a target of 293 runs, Pakistan’s innings got off to a disastrous start. They lost five crucial wickets within just 32 runs and were eventually bowled out for a paltry 208. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf scored 73 and Naseem Shah 51 runs, the only two batsmen to reach fifty. Eight Pakistani batsmen failed to reach double figures. For New Zealand, Ben Sears took a five-wicket haul, while Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets.