scriptNew Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI Highlights: Following their 4-1 T20 series victory over Pakistan, New Zealand has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

BharatApr 02, 2025 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Highlights: New Zealand has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, following their 4-1 victory in the five-match T20 series. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI played in Hamilton. Batting first, New Zealand posted 292 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Pakistan lost 5 wickets within just 32 runs and were eventually bowled out for 208.

New Zealand Post 292 Runs

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, New Zealand scored 292 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Mitchell contributed the highest score of 99 runs for New Zealand, with the help of 7 fours and 7 sixes. He missed his first century by just 1 run. Mohammad Abbas also played a valuable innings of 41 runs. For Pakistan, Wasim and Sufiyan took two wickets each.

Ben Sears Takes Five-Wicket Haul

Chasing a target of 293 runs, Pakistan’s innings got off to a disastrous start. They lost five crucial wickets within just 32 runs and were eventually bowled out for a paltry 208. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf scored 73 and Naseem Shah 51 runs, the only two batsmen to reach fifty. Eight Pakistani batsmen failed to reach double figures. For New Zealand, Ben Sears took a five-wicket haul, while Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets.

News / Sports / New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 14 minutes

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 5 minutes

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

17 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

Sports

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

in 48 minutes

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

Sports

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

20 hours ago

Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

Sports

Hardik Pandya elated after MI's first IPL 2025 win

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.