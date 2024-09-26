Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

Sanjay Bangar’s Second Stint According to ESPNcricinfo, the Punjab Kings franchise has also let go of cricket director Sanjay Bangar. Bangar was previously associated with the team as the head coach during the 2014-2016 season, a period when the team reached the finals in 2014. However, his second stint with the Kings was short-lived, as the franchise wants to start anew. IPL 2022 saw Punjab Kings’ head coach Trevor Bellis being shown the door as well.

Ricky Ponting to Lead the New Era The Punjab Kings’ rebuilding process began with the appointment of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the team’s new head coach. Known for his aggressive leadership style and sharp cricketing mind, Ponting has signed a four-year contract (2025-2028) with the franchise. Ponting’s arrival signals a new direction for the Kings, as his goal is to eliminate the inconsistency that has plagued the team for years.

Ponting Had Already Given Hints Ponting had recently said in an interview that we are not going to accept mediocrity and sit back. People will talk about this team and this franchise differently. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings have struggled to maintain stability in their coaching setup over the past decade. Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge, Mike Hesson, Anil Kumble, and Trevor Bellis have all played different roles at different times. Despite this, the team has not been able to win the IPL title yet.

Bangar and Bellis’ Departure Part of Ponting’s Strategy As IPL 2025 approaches, Punjab Kings are eager to start fresh with a clean slate. The removal of Bangar and Bellis is part of this strategy, as the franchise aims to rebuild its core both on and off the field. Under Ponting’s leadership, Punjab Kings are expected to be more dynamic and focused during the auction process.