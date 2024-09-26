Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

scriptPunjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction | Latest News | Patrika News
Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: With the countdown to IPL 2025 beginning, Punjab Kings fans are eager to see if the new changes will bring the success that has eluded their team for a long time.

Sep 26, 2024

Aishwarya Chouhan

Before IPL 2025, Punjab Kings made a big change in their management by removing their cricket director Sanjay Bangar, and head coach Trevor Bellis. This step is part of a big reset by the franchise, which is searching for a winning formula after a disappointing season. Sanjay Bangar was appointed as Punjab Kings’ cricket director in December 2023. Trevor Bellis was brought in place of Anil Kumble, but under his leadership, the team finished 8th in 2023 and 9th in 2024.

Sanjay Bangar’s Second Stint

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Punjab Kings franchise has also let go of cricket director Sanjay Bangar. Bangar was previously associated with the team as the head coach during the 2014-2016 season, a period when the team reached the finals in 2014. However, his second stint with the Kings was short-lived, as the franchise wants to start anew. IPL 2022 saw Punjab Kings’ head coach Trevor Bellis being shown the door as well.

Ricky Ponting to Lead the New Era

The Punjab Kings’ rebuilding process began with the appointment of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the team’s new head coach. Known for his aggressive leadership style and sharp cricketing mind, Ponting has signed a four-year contract (2025-2028) with the franchise. Ponting’s arrival signals a new direction for the Kings, as his goal is to eliminate the inconsistency that has plagued the team for years.

Ponting Had Already Given Hints

Ponting had recently said in an interview that we are not going to accept mediocrity and sit back. People will talk about this team and this franchise differently. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings have struggled to maintain stability in their coaching setup over the past decade. Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge, Mike Hesson, Anil Kumble, and Trevor Bellis have all played different roles at different times. Despite this, the team has not been able to win the IPL title yet.

Bangar and Bellis’ Departure Part of Ponting’s Strategy

As IPL 2025 approaches, Punjab Kings are eager to start fresh with a clean slate. The removal of Bangar and Bellis is part of this strategy, as the franchise aims to rebuild its core both on and off the field. Under Ponting’s leadership, Punjab Kings are expected to be more dynamic and focused during the auction process.

A New Chapter for Punjab Kings

The upcoming IPL 2025 season will be crucial for Punjab Kings, a team that has struggled to perform consistently at the highest level. With Ponting at the helm and a complete reset, the franchise hopes to change its fortunes and finally bring home the coveted IPL trophy.

