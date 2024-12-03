PV Sindhu Wedding: Badminton star PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based businessman in Udaipur

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, said that both families knew each other, but everything was finalised just a month ago. The wedding was decided just a month ago, and the family wanted it to happen this month because Sindhu has a busy schedule starting from January 2025.

Udaipur has Hosted Several Celebrity Weddings The city of Lakes, Udaipur, has hosted several celebrity weddings. The lakes, luxurious hotels, and palaces of Udaipur have become the first choice of celebrities. Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ayra Khan, and Nupur Shikhare also got married in Udaipur. Politician Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra, Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic, and several other celebrities have tied the knot in Udaipur with royal pomp and show, with guests from all over the world witnessing the grandeur.