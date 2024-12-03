scriptPV Sindhu Wedding: Badminton star PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based businessman in Udaipur | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

PV Sindhu Wedding: Badminton star PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based businessman in Udaipur

Royal Wedding Rajasthan: On December 22, she will tie the knot with Venkat Datta Sai, a resident of Hyderabad.

UdaipurDec 03, 2024 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Udaipur: The city of lakes, Udaipur, is famous worldwide for its beauty. It is not only known as a tourist city but also as a destination wedding place. The lake city is about to witness another royal wedding. India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu will soon tie the knot. She will marry Venkat Datta Sai, a resident of Hyderabad, on December 22 in Udaipur. The reception will be held on December 24 in Hyderabad.
Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, said that both families knew each other, but everything was finalised just a month ago. The wedding was decided just a month ago, and the family wanted it to happen this month because Sindhu has a busy schedule starting from January 2025.

Udaipur has Hosted Several Celebrity Weddings

The city of Lakes, Udaipur, has hosted several celebrity weddings. The lakes, luxurious hotels, and palaces of Udaipur have become the first choice of celebrities. Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ayra Khan, and Nupur Shikhare also got married in Udaipur. Politician Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra, Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic, and several other celebrities have tied the knot in Udaipur with royal pomp and show, with guests from all over the world witnessing the grandeur.

