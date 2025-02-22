scriptRashid Latif slams Babar Azam, says Pakistan has no hopes from him now | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Rashid Latif slams Babar Azam, says Pakistan has no hopes from him now

India vs Pakistan: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that Pakistan no longer has any expectations from Babar Azam. He cited the example of Virat Kohli, who has earned worldwide respect by scoring runs for India in crucial situations.

BharatFeb 22, 2025 / 01:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Babar Azam
Former Pakistan batsman Rashid Latif criticised former captain Babar Azam’s approach in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi, where the hosts suffered a 60-run defeat—their first ICC tournament in the country since 1996.
Chasing 321, Babar contributed 64 off 90 balls, while Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah played quickfire knocks of 42 and 69 respectively, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory in the tournament opener.

Following the match, Pakistan fans and former cricketers heavily criticised Babar’s slow strike rate while chasing a big total. Latif validated this reaction, stating that Babar should have taken more risks while at the crease and that Pakistan could no longer rely on him.
Rashid Latif told IANS, “I think the criticism of Babar Azam is justified. If the ball isn’t coming onto the bat, you need a Plan B. If you keep playing dot balls, you’re putting pressure on the team. Babar should have taken more risks; I believe the first ten overs were for risk-taking, as he struggles against spin.” The former wicketkeeper-batsman added that Pakistan can no longer expect much from Babar. He cited Virat Kohli’s example, who has earned global respect by scoring runs in crucial situations for India.
He stated, “Bowlers always know which shot you’ll play on which ball. Babar was once the hope of Pakistan, but not anymore because there are others who can (perform better). If Virat Kohli doesn’t perform well one day, Shubman Gill will; if he doesn’t, there’s Rohit; you also have Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul, but Virat is a big-match player; he played a crucial innings even in the T20 World Cup final (2024).”
Ahead of the high-profile India-Pakistan clash, Latif commented that Pakistan appears weaker when comparing the two teams. This match is crucial for Pakistan. “I’m not just worried about the Champions Trophy, but also about Pakistan cricket,” he said. “A lot was said and written during the tournament preparations, but now that the cricket has started, all that was outside the field, and Pakistan lost their first match while India won theirs. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, where every team is at the top, the margin for error is small. Pakistan also lost their first match in 2017.”
Latif did not underestimate India’s bowling despite the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Latif said, “I believe India’s bowling is currently better. I know Jasprit Bumrah isn’t here, but their spinners are dominant, and in conditions like Dubai, Pakistan will struggle to face their spin attack.”

News / Sports / Rashid Latif slams Babar Azam, says Pakistan has no hopes from him now

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bhopal on High Alert as PM Modi's Route Secured for GIS Summit

National News

Bhopal on High Alert as PM Modi's Route Secured for GIS Summit

in 2 hours

Rajasthan: Death Threat to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Prompts Jail Search

Special

Rajasthan: Death Threat to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Prompts Jail Search

in 22 minutes

Madhya Pradesh Employees to Receive Significant Salary Hike

National News

Madhya Pradesh Employees to Receive Significant Salary Hike

1 hour ago

Railway Relief: Rajasthan Adds Coaches to Seven Train Pairs; check details

Special

Railway Relief: Rajasthan Adds Coaches to Seven Train Pairs; check details

2 hours ago

Latest Sports

IND vs BAN: Record-Breaking Performances by Kohli, Rohit, and Others Against Bangladesh

Cricket News

IND vs BAN: Record-Breaking Performances by Kohli, Rohit, and Others Against Bangladesh

23 hours ago

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Worried Before Opening Match, Star Pacer Likely to Miss Out

Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Worried Before Opening Match, Star Pacer Likely to Miss Out

3 days ago

Champions Trophy 2025: Player with Higher Net Worth Than the Board to Feature in New Zealand-Pakistan Match

Cricket News

Champions Trophy 2025: Player with Higher Net Worth Than the Board to Feature in New Zealand-Pakistan Match

3 days ago

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.