Rashid Latif slams Babar Azam, says Pakistan has no hopes from him now

Chasing 321, Babar contributed 64 off 90 balls, while Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah played quickfire knocks of 42 and 69 respectively, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory in the tournament opener. Following the match, Pakistan fans and former cricketers heavily criticised Babar’s slow strike rate while chasing a big total. Latif validated this reaction, stating that Babar should have taken more risks while at the crease and that Pakistan could no longer rely on him.

Rashid Latif told IANS, “I think the criticism of Babar Azam is justified. If the ball isn’t coming onto the bat, you need a Plan B. If you keep playing dot balls, you’re putting pressure on the team. Babar should have taken more risks; I believe the first ten overs were for risk-taking, as he struggles against spin.” The former wicketkeeper-batsman added that Pakistan can no longer expect much from Babar. He cited Virat Kohli’s example, who has earned global respect by scoring runs in crucial situations for India.

He stated, “Bowlers always know which shot you’ll play on which ball. Babar was once the hope of Pakistan, but not anymore because there are others who can (perform better). If Virat Kohli doesn’t perform well one day, Shubman Gill will; if he doesn’t, there’s Rohit; you also have Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul, but Virat is a big-match player; he played a crucial innings even in the T20 World Cup final (2024).”

Ahead of the high-profile India-Pakistan clash, Latif commented that Pakistan appears weaker when comparing the two teams. This match is crucial for Pakistan. “I’m not just worried about the Champions Trophy, but also about Pakistan cricket,” he said. “A lot was said and written during the tournament preparations, but now that the cricket has started, all that was outside the field, and Pakistan lost their first match while India won theirs. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, where every team is at the top, the margin for error is small. Pakistan also lost their first match in 2017.”

Latif did not underestimate India’s bowling despite the absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Latif said, “I believe India’s bowling is currently better. I know Jasprit Bumrah isn’t here, but their spinners are dominant, and in conditions like Dubai, Pakistan will struggle to face their spin attack.”