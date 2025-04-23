Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

scriptRishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss | RiPant&#39;s Disappointment After Delhi&#39;s Second IPL Loss | Latest News | Patrika News
LSG vs DC: The second match of the 18th season of the IPL was played on Tuesday between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Delhi registered a resounding victory by 8 wickets. LSG captain, Rishabh Pant (ऋषभ पंत), attributed the loss to the toss.

Apr 23, 2025

Patrika Desk

LSG vs DC Highlights: The 40th match of IPL 2025 was played on Tuesday, 22 April, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals registered a resounding 8-wicket victory in this match. This is DC’s second win against LSG in the league stage this season. Earlier, Delhi had secured a narrow one-wicket victory. LSG captain Rishabh Pant looked extremely disappointed after the loss. Following the defeat, he stated that the toss plays a significant role in Lucknow, but as a team, we are not looking for excuses.

We were 20 runs short – Pant

Rishabh Pant said after the match that we knew we were 20 runs short. Whoever bowls first here gets significant assistance from the wicket. It always happens in Lucknow; the wicket improves in the second innings, giving batsmen a better opportunity to bat. That’s how the game goes, and you can’t complain. As a team, we are not looking for excuses.

Also provided an update on Mayank Yadav’s return

Giving an update on Mayank Yadav’s return, he said that we are just trying to find ways to bring him in at the start of the season because half the season is already over. He has just come from the National Cricket Academy; we are just trying to get him fit. We sent Samad to take advantage of such a wicket. Then Miller came, and we really stayed put on the wicket.

‘Will have to try to find the best combination’

Pant further added that these are things we need to understand and try to find our best combination to move forward. Regarding the upcoming away matches, he said that I haven’t thought about anything yet; the match has just finished. We will regroup and refocus. We just have to play the next match afresh.

