Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

We were 20 runs short – Pant Rishabh Pant said after the match that we knew we were 20 runs short. Whoever bowls first here gets significant assistance from the wicket. It always happens in Lucknow; the wicket improves in the second innings, giving batsmen a better opportunity to bat. That’s how the game goes, and you can’t complain. As a team, we are not looking for excuses.

Also provided an update on Mayank Yadav’s return Giving an update on Mayank Yadav’s return, he said that we are just trying to find ways to bring him in at the start of the season because half the season is already over. He has just come from the National Cricket Academy; we are just trying to get him fit. We sent Samad to take advantage of such a wicket. Then Miller came, and we really stayed put on the wicket.