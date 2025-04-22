Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

Behind Rohit’s half-century, there might be the influence of a person recently removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This person is Abhishek Nayar, who recently joined Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma publicly acknowledged Nayar’s contribution. Before his reappointment with Kolkata Knight Riders, he was working quietly behind the scenes with Rohit Sharma.

Thanks on Social Media In fact, Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma posted a story on Instagram featuring Abhishek Nayar in a Mumbai Indians jersey. He wrote, “Thank you brother, Abhishek Nayar.” This post suggests that Abhishek Nayar’s advice helped him overcome his poor form and play a brilliant innings against Chennai Super Kings. Prior to this, he had struggled for runs, scoring 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, and 26 runs.