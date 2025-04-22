Rohit Sharma thanks Abhishek Nayar: Excluding the match played on 20 April against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma’s performance in IPL 2025 had been below expectations. This led to criticism from former cricketers and fans alike. However, Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with an unbeaten 75 runs off 45 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, against Chennai Super Kings.
Behind Rohit’s half-century, there might be the influence of a person recently removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This person is Abhishek Nayar, who recently joined Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma publicly acknowledged Nayar’s contribution. Before his reappointment with Kolkata Knight Riders, he was working quietly behind the scenes with Rohit Sharma.
Thanks on Social Media
In fact, Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma posted a story on Instagram featuring Abhishek Nayar in a Mumbai Indians jersey. He wrote, “Thank you brother, Abhishek Nayar.” This post suggests that Abhishek Nayar’s advice helped him overcome his poor form and play a brilliant innings against Chennai Super Kings. Prior to this, he had struggled for runs, scoring 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, and 26 runs.
Rohit Wants to Play World Cup 2027
According to Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma plans to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup and is working with Abhishek Nayar on both his fitness and batting. However, it remains uncertain whether Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar’s collaboration will continue for the remainder of the IPL season, given that Abhishek Nayar has joined a rival franchise.
Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump