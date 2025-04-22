scriptRohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump | Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has shared a story on Instagram featuring Abhishek Nair in a Mumbai Indians jersey. He captioned the post, “Thank you brother, Abhishek Nair.”

BharatApr 22, 2025 / 08:21 am

Patrika Desk

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma thanks Abhishek Nayar: Excluding the match played on 20 April against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma’s performance in IPL 2025 had been below expectations. This led to criticism from former cricketers and fans alike. However, Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with an unbeaten 75 runs off 45 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, against Chennai Super Kings.
Behind Rohit’s half-century, there might be the influence of a person recently removed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This person is Abhishek Nayar, who recently joined Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma publicly acknowledged Nayar’s contribution. Before his reappointment with Kolkata Knight Riders, he was working quietly behind the scenes with Rohit Sharma.

Thanks on Social Media

In fact, Mumbai Indians’ former captain Rohit Sharma posted a story on Instagram featuring Abhishek Nayar in a Mumbai Indians jersey. He wrote, “Thank you brother, Abhishek Nayar.” This post suggests that Abhishek Nayar’s advice helped him overcome his poor form and play a brilliant innings against Chennai Super Kings. Prior to this, he had struggled for runs, scoring 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, and 26 runs.
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Wants to Play World Cup 2027

According to Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma plans to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup and is working with Abhishek Nayar on both his fitness and batting. However, it remains uncertain whether Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar’s collaboration will continue for the remainder of the IPL season, given that Abhishek Nayar has joined a rival franchise.

News / Sports / Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

National News

JD Vance Visit: Traffic Disruptions Expected in Jaipur

in 5 hours

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

National News

JD Vance in Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans grand welcome for US Vice President, here’s what’s special

in 4 hours

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

10 hours ago

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

20 hours ago

Latest Sports

Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

Sports

Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

in 4 hours

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

15 hours ago

PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings' Biggest Culprit in Defeat? Coach Blames Iyer and Others

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings' Biggest Culprit in Defeat? Coach Blames Iyer and Others

19 hours ago

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

Cricket News

CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.