SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

What will the pitch be like?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch is traditionally considered favourable for batsmen. Batsmen find it easy to play their shots here, often resulting in high-scoring matches. The team winning the toss usually prefers to bat first to set a large score and put pressure on the opposition. The pitch also offers some assistance to fast bowlers, especially as the match progresses.

Hyderabad Weather Update –

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad during the afternoon or evening.

According to IMD (India Meteorological Department), the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius.