SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

SRH vs PBKS: In Hyderabad, the team winning the toss generally prefers to bat first to post a large score and put pressure on the opposition.

BharatApr 11, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Pitch and Weather Report: The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where the SRH team will try to return to the winning path. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will be aiming to win this match and secure a top spot in the points table.
What will the pitch be like?
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch is traditionally considered favourable for batsmen. Batsmen find it easy to play their shots here, often resulting in high-scoring matches. The team winning the toss usually prefers to bat first to set a large score and put pressure on the opposition. The pitch also offers some assistance to fast bowlers, especially as the match progresses.
Hyderabad Weather Update –
According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad during the afternoon or evening.
According to IMD (India Meteorological Department), the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius.

