Sports

Suryavanshi touching Dhoni’s feet video goes viral after emotional moment

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL 2025 campaign with Rajasthan Royals has concluded. Suryavanshi played a brilliant half-century in the final match of the season. After the match, MS Dhoni congratulated him, and Suryavanshi touched his feet to seek his blessings.

BharatMay 21, 2025 / 09:21 am

Patrika Desk

Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches MS Dhoni feet

सीएसके बनाम आरआर मैच के बाद एमएस धोनी के पैर छूते वैभव सूर्यवंशी। (फोटो सोर्स: IPL)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased his talent in his debut IPL season, captivating everyone with his outstanding performance. On Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he played a match-winning half-century for Rajasthan Royals against CSK. After the match, upon meeting MS Dhoni, he touched the legend’s feet to seek his blessings. Rajasthan Royals posted this video on social media, and it’s rapidly going viral.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet

Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed maturity beyond his years with his half-century on Tuesday. Chasing 188 runs for victory, the 14-year-old formed crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, leading his team to victory. After the match, while players were exchanging handshakes, the legend MS Dhoni congratulated Suryavanshi. Upon seeing Dhoni, Vaibhav immediately touched his feet to seek his blessings. A brief conversation ensued between the two.

Rajasthan Royals Bought Him for ₹1.2 Crore

Rajasthan Royals’ campaign wasn’t very successful, ending with only 4 wins. However, signing Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one of their biggest positives. Many questioned the Royals’ decision to pay ₹1.2 crore for Vaibhav. However, the left-handed batsman silenced those doubts with his impressive batting.

A Look at Vaibhav’s Debut IPL Season

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals on 19 April 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. In his first season, across seven matches and seven innings, he scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and an impressive strike rate of 206.56. His innings included one century and one half-century.

