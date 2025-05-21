Suryavanshi touching Dhoni’s feet video goes viral after emotional moment

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed maturity beyond his years with his half-century on Tuesday. Chasing 188 runs for victory, the 14-year-old formed crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, leading his team to victory. After the match, while players were exchanging handshakes, the legend MS Dhoni congratulated Suryavanshi. Upon seeing Dhoni, Vaibhav immediately touched his feet to seek his blessings. A brief conversation ensued between the two.

Respect your legends 💗🙏 pic.twitter.com/hEcygi5Z6I — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 20, 2025 Rajasthan Royals Bought Him for ₹1.2 Crore Rajasthan Royals' campaign wasn't very successful, ending with only 4 wins. However, signing Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one of their biggest positives. Many questioned the Royals' decision to pay ₹1.2 crore for Vaibhav. However, the left-handed batsman silenced those doubts with his impressive batting.