Suryavanshi touching Dhoni’s feet video goes viral after emotional moment

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed maturity beyond his years with his half-century on Tuesday. Chasing 188 runs for victory, the 14-year-old formed crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, leading his team to victory. After the match, while players were exchanging handshakes, the legend MS Dhoni congratulated Suryavanshi. Upon seeing Dhoni, Vaibhav immediately touched his feet to seek his blessings. A brief conversation ensued between the two.
Rajasthan Royals Bought Him for ₹1.2 Crore Rajasthan Royals’ campaign wasn’t very successful, ending with only 4 wins. However, signing Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one of their biggest positives. Many questioned the Royals’ decision to pay ₹1.2 crore for Vaibhav. However, the left-handed batsman silenced those doubts with his impressive batting.
A Look at Vaibhav’s Debut IPL Season Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals on 19 April 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants. In his first season, across seven matches and seven innings, he scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and an impressive strike rate of 206.56. His innings included one century and one half-century.