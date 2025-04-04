Venkatesh Iyer’s jibe at Hyderabad after whirlwind innings against SRH

In the match against SRH, Iyer played a magnificent innings of 60 runs off just 29 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes. He played a crucial role in taking KKR to 200 runs at Eden Gardens on Thursday, mirroring a strong start similar to last season’s final.

When asked about KKR’s batting approach, Iyer explained, “It’s important to show aggression. But, while playing, it’s crucial to focus on your natural game. Iyer added that if their score is 50 for six wickets and they want to call themselves smart cricketers, understanding any situation and reacting accordingly is very important.”

The left-handed batsman clarified that KKR’s definition of aggression isn’t about mindlessly hitting boundaries every ball. He elaborated, “Aggression doesn’t mean playing maximum shots every ball. It’s about how you understand the situation and how you can bring the situation in your favour.”

Iyer credited his teammates, captain Ajinkya Rahane and young batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi, for their excellent batting and for sharing crucial information during the time-out. Rahane scored 38 runs for KKR, while Raghuvanshi contributed a 50-run innings.

Iyer mentioned that during the time-out, the captain messaged that it wasn’t an easy pitch where one could easily hit. You have to take your time. Everyone’s eyes are on Iyer and Rinku Singh to accelerate the scoring rate in the death overs for KKR. Iyer proved this right against Hyderabad with his innings.

Iyer said, “When I was batting, I knew that Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell were to follow. Even if I take a few balls, I know I can cover it to an extent. We have batsmen who can dismantle the strategies of the opposing team’s bowlers.”