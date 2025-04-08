Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

Watson Unclear About Players’ Roles Former CSK cricketer Shane Watson commented on what’s going wrong with the team. He believes that Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni lack a clear plan. He expressed surprise at CSK’s poor start to the season and feels that coach Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni are currently unclear about the players’ roles.

‘Auction Had Some Shortcomings’ Watson stated that CSK’s start to the season has been surprising. Usually, after every mega-auction, CSK has always planned carefully and decided on their combinations, be it batting order or bowling options. Seeing numerous changes in the first four matches is not a good sign for him.

During my time with the team, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni were always very clear about each player’s role before the tournament began, and their roles rarely changed. But this time, with the auction, it seems there are some shortcomings that they are still trying to overcome.

Conway and Ravindra Should Open Watson believes Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra could be the team’s best opening pair. The team fielded a much more balanced line-up in the last match with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening the innings. In my opinion, this is a more solid combination, with Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in at number three. Previously, with Tripathi opening, there were some significant shortcomings in the line-up.