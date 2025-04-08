scriptWatson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

CSK (Chennai Super Kings) is having a dismal IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 season so far.

Apr 08, 2025

Patrika Desk

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has had a rough start to IPL 2025. CSK is struggling this season, having won only one out of four matches, placing them second to last in the points table. This includes RCB’s historic victory against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium, their first win since 2008. Things aren’t changing within the team, as players are struggling to score runs, while star player MS Dhoni is playing slow innings and failing to finish matches.

Watson Unclear About Players’ Roles

Former CSK cricketer Shane Watson commented on what’s going wrong with the team. He believes that Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni lack a clear plan. He expressed surprise at CSK’s poor start to the season and feels that coach Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni are currently unclear about the players’ roles.

‘Auction Had Some Shortcomings’

Watson stated that CSK’s start to the season has been surprising. Usually, after every mega-auction, CSK has always planned carefully and decided on their combinations, be it batting order or bowling options. Seeing numerous changes in the first four matches is not a good sign for him.
During my time with the team, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni were always very clear about each player’s role before the tournament began, and their roles rarely changed. But this time, with the auction, it seems there are some shortcomings that they are still trying to overcome.

Conway and Ravindra Should Open

Watson believes Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra could be the team’s best opening pair. The team fielded a much more balanced line-up in the last match with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening the innings. In my opinion, this is a more solid combination, with Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in at number three. Previously, with Tripathi opening, there were some significant shortcomings in the line-up.

Watson Supports MS Dhoni

Shane Watson said about MS Dhoni that MSD still keeps wicket brilliantly and can finish games when the top order delivers. His role now is to finish the innings in the final overs, and he’s doing that exceptionally well. The rest of the team just needs to set it up for him.

