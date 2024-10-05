New Zealand defeat puts India’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy in the Women’s T20 World Cup, understand the full equation

The Indian women’s cricket team now has three matches left against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia. If India wants to stay in the race for the semi-finals, they will need to win all three of these matches. If they lose even one match, they will be in danger of being eliminated from the tournament, and their fate will depend on the results of other teams.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are capable of causing upsets India has a good record against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, having won 12 out of 15 matches against Pakistan and 19 out of 25 matches against Sri Lanka. However, in a big event like the World Cup, India will need to be cautious against these teams. Pakistan has beaten India twice in the T20 World Cup, while Sri Lanka has done it once. If these teams manage to cause an upset, it could spell trouble for India.