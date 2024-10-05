New Zealand defeat puts India’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy in the Women’s T20 World Cup, understand the full equation

scriptNew Zealand defeat puts India’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy in the Women’s T20 World Cup, understand the full equation | Latest News | Patrika News
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Scenario: After losing to New Zealand in the first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team is now in danger of being eliminated from the tournament. The team’s net run rate has taken a hit, which could affect their semi-final hopes.

India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 has gotten off to a poor start. The team suffered a 58-run loss against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament. This defeat is significant because it has also affected India’s position in the points table. After the first loss, India’s net run rate has slipped to -2.900, which is the worst among all ten teams in the tournament. This could make it difficult for India to reach the semi-finals. India is currently at the bottom of their group.
The Indian women’s cricket team now has three matches left against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia. If India wants to stay in the race for the semi-finals, they will need to win all three of these matches. If they lose even one match, they will be in danger of being eliminated from the tournament, and their fate will depend on the results of other teams.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are capable of causing upsets

India has a good record against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, having won 12 out of 15 matches against Pakistan and 19 out of 25 matches against Sri Lanka. However, in a big event like the World Cup, India will need to be cautious against these teams. Pakistan has beaten India twice in the T20 World Cup, while Sri Lanka has done it once. If these teams manage to cause an upset, it could spell trouble for India.

India’s record against Australia is very poor

India’s final group-stage match is against Australia, and their record against them is not good. Out of 34 T20 matches played between the two teams, India has won only seven. In the T20 World Cup, India has lost four out of six matches against Australia.

