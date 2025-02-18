WPL 2025: New run-out rule, teams didn’t even know about!

The Incident The match was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025. In the final over, the on-field umpire referred three run-out instances to the third umpire. In all three cases, the bat was on the crease line when the LED stumps first lit up. However, the umpire made the decision based on the bails being dislodged, when the bat was already in the crease. These decisions went against Mumbai, prompting anger from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The New Rule According to ESPNcricinfo, the Women’s Premier League has now informed the teams that umpires will only consider a run-out or stumping as a wicket when the bails are completely dislodged. Previously, the stumps were considered broken as soon as the bails lit up. Under the new rules, this is no longer the case; the frame where the bails are removed will be reviewed.