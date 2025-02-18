scriptWPL 2025: New run-out rule, teams didn’t even know about! | WPL 2025: New Run-Out Rule | Latest News | Patrika News
WPL 2025: New run-out rule, teams didn’t even know about!

WPL Rule Change: A rule regarding run-outs and stumpings has been amended for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2025.

BharatFeb 18, 2025 / 09:04 am

Patrika Desk

WPL Rule Changed
WPL Rule Changed: A controversy erupted after the Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians match played on 15 February in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) following three consecutive run-out decisions by the third umpire. This led to Mumbai’s defeat, prompting the team to lodge a protest. It has now been revealed that the third umpire, Gayatri Venugopalan, made the correct decisions under a changed rule, a fact unknown to the teams at the time.

The Incident

The match was between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025. In the final over, the on-field umpire referred three run-out instances to the third umpire. In all three cases, the bat was on the crease line when the LED stumps first lit up. However, the umpire made the decision based on the bails being dislodged, when the bat was already in the crease. These decisions went against Mumbai, prompting anger from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The New Rule

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Women’s Premier League has now informed the teams that umpires will only consider a run-out or stumping as a wicket when the bails are completely dislodged. Previously, the stumps were considered broken as soon as the bails lit up. Under the new rules, this is no longer the case; the frame where the bails are removed will be reviewed.

Teams Informed Later

The report also states that the rule change was implemented because the bails batch lights up even with minimal contact. Third umpire Gayatri Venugopalan made her decisions according to this new rule, sparking the debate. It has now emerged that the TV umpires were informed of the new rule before the match, while both teams were informed later.

