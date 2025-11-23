Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

African Swine Fever Outbreak in Maharashtra Sparks Concern, Authorities on Alert: Is it a Threat to Humans?

African Swine Fever in Maharashtra: African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads rapidly among domestic and wild pigs. Several pigs have died in Nashik due to its outbreak.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

HMPV Virus

HMPV Virus (Image: Patrika)

Following the detection of African Swine Fever in Nashik, Maharashtra, the administration has been put on high alert. The affected area has been declared a containment zone immediately after the infection was found in the city. The District Animal Husbandry Department confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever in pigs after tests, placing the entire department on high alert.

According to information, an NGO had 9 pigs in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area. After all of them died, samples were sent to Konkan for post-mortem. The administration sprang into action as soon as the investigation report confirmed the virus. The Collector issued a notification and advised citizens to be cautious.

A one-kilometre radius around the affected location has been declared an infected zone, while a three-kilometre radius is under strict surveillance. On November 21, a joint team from the Animal Husbandry Department visited the area but found no live pigs there. For safety reasons, the entire area has been sanitised, and it has been directed that no pigs will be kept there for the next three months.

The team attempted to collect samples within a one-kilometre radius but found no pigs. Officials stated that it is crucial to immediately report any sick or suspected pigs in the area. Ward members have also been instructed to remain vigilant and report any dead pigs immediately so that it can be investigated whether they were also infected with this virus.

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads rapidly among domestic and wild pigs. The mortality rate in infected pigs can be up to 100 percent. However, this virus is not a threat to humans. The virus can survive for a long time on clothes, shoes, vehicle wheels, and other surfaces, making caution and surveillance extremely important.

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / African Swine Fever Outbreak in Maharashtra Sparks Concern, Authorities on Alert: Is it a Threat to Humans?

