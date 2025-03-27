scriptAishwarya Rai Bachchan's Bodyguard Apologises Publicly After Roadside Altercation | Latest News | Patrika News
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Bodyguard Apologises Publicly After Roadside Altercation

News of a car accident involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced, causing fans to express concern for her well-being on social media.

MumbaiMar 27, 2025 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Mumbai Aishwarya Rai car accident
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently been in the headlines more for her personal life than her films. Meanwhile, her luxury car was involved in an accident in Juhu, Mumbai, causing concern among her fans. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

How did the accident happen?

According to reports, near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow on Tara Road in Juhu, Mumbai, a BEST bus (bus number 8021, route 231) rear-ended Aishwarya Rai’s car. The Bachchan family’s bodyguards arrived at the scene immediately after the collision. A crowd gathered after the accident, causing a traffic jam.
Reports suggest that Aishwarya’s bodyguard slapped the bus driver in anger following the accident. This escalated the situation, leading the BEST bus driver to call the Mumbai Police on 100. However, before the police arrived, the staff from Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow apologised to the bus driver. The matter was then resolved, and the driver chose not to file a police complaint.

The matter reached the Mumbai Police

The police, who arrived at the scene, also attempted to resolve the dispute. After the apology, the bus driver decided against filing a complaint and the bus proceeded towards Santacruz station.
Initially, there was confusion about whether Aishwarya Rai was in the car at the time of the accident. However, it was later clarified that she was not in the car at the time of the incident.
As news of the accident involving Aishwarya Rai’s car surfaced, fans took to social media expressing concern for her safety. However, sources have clarified that the actress is perfectly safe and unharmed.

Currently, there has been no official statement from the Bachchan family regarding the matter. However, videos of the incident are rapidly going viral on social media.

News / State / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Bodyguard Apologises Publicly After Roadside Altercation

