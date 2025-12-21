Amrit Bharat Train: Waiting List Woes End! Amrit Bharat Trains to Run from Patna to Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, and Punjab

The railways have gifted Bihar four new Amrit Bharat trains in the new year. One Amrit Bharat train is already running on the Patna-Mumbai and Patna-Delhi routes, and now another will be added. Its operation is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling on these routes. Currently, there is a high demand for seats on these routes, and one has to wait for tickets during festivals. Its commencement will reduce the pressure on other trains.