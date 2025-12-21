21 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Amrit Bharat Train: Waiting List Woes End! Amrit Bharat Trains to Run from Patna to Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, and Punjab

Railway Board officials have stated that applications have been received for Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains from several Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Amrit Bharat Train

Source: Ashwini Vaishnaw X Account

Amrit Bharat Train: In the new year, the railways will gift Bihar four trains. This will make travel to big cities easier and reduce the scramble for tickets. In the year 2026, four new Amrit Bharat trains will run from Bihar to Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, and Punjab. This will be the second Amrit Bharat train from Patna to Mumbai-Delhi. Passengers in the Sleeper-General category will benefit the most.

Four New Amrit Bharat Trains

The railways have gifted Bihar four new Amrit Bharat trains in the new year. One Amrit Bharat train is already running on the Patna-Mumbai and Patna-Delhi routes, and now another will be added. Its operation is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling on these routes. Currently, there is a high demand for seats on these routes, and one has to wait for tickets during festivals. Its commencement will reduce the pressure on other trains.

Big Relief for Those Travelling to Delhi-Mumbai

The four new Amrit Bharat trains will greatly assist passengers travelling from Patna Junction and surrounding stations to Mumbai. There is immense pressure on trains from stations around Patna. Currently, 5 trains run from Patna-Ara to Mumbai, but there is a severe shortage of tickets. According to the railways, the new trains will provide significant relief to passengers in Sleeper-General coaches, reducing the waiting list problem.

Train to Surat and Punjab Also to Run

Amrit Bharat trains will also be run for Muzaffarpur-Surat and Samastipur-Punjab. A large number of labourers, traders, and working professionals travel on these routes from Bihar. They currently face long waiting periods or expensive alternatives. The new trains will offer them an affordable and comfortable travel option.

Increased Hope for Confirmed Tickets

Amrit Bharat trains are for passengers in the middle and lower-income groups. They offer affordable fares along with better amenities. The new trains will reduce travel expenses for passengers from Bihar to big cities and increase the chances of getting confirmed tickets.

When Will They Run?

According to the railways, the new Amrit Bharat train between Patna and Mumbai may start by April 2026. Proposals have been sent to the Railway Board from several zones, including East Central Railway. The Board will decide on the allocation of rakes based on passenger demand. Discussions on the timetable have begun in the Danapur and DDU divisions.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 03:20 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / Amrit Bharat Train: Waiting List Woes End! Amrit Bharat Trains to Run from Patna to Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, and Punjab

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.