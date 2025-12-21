Amrit Bharat Train: Waiting List Woes End! Amrit Bharat Trains to Run from Patna to Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, and Punjab

Source: Ashwini Vaishnaw X Account
Amrit Bharat Train: In the new year, the railways will gift Bihar four trains. This will make travel to big cities easier and reduce the scramble for tickets. In the year 2026, four new Amrit Bharat trains will run from Bihar to Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, and Punjab. This will be the second Amrit Bharat train from Patna to Mumbai-Delhi. Passengers in the Sleeper-General category will benefit the most.
The railways have gifted Bihar four new Amrit Bharat trains in the new year. One Amrit Bharat train is already running on the Patna-Mumbai and Patna-Delhi routes, and now another will be added. Its operation is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling on these routes. Currently, there is a high demand for seats on these routes, and one has to wait for tickets during festivals. Its commencement will reduce the pressure on other trains.
The four new Amrit Bharat trains will greatly assist passengers travelling from Patna Junction and surrounding stations to Mumbai. There is immense pressure on trains from stations around Patna. Currently, 5 trains run from Patna-Ara to Mumbai, but there is a severe shortage of tickets. According to the railways, the new trains will provide significant relief to passengers in Sleeper-General coaches, reducing the waiting list problem.
Amrit Bharat trains will also be run for Muzaffarpur-Surat and Samastipur-Punjab. A large number of labourers, traders, and working professionals travel on these routes from Bihar. They currently face long waiting periods or expensive alternatives. The new trains will offer them an affordable and comfortable travel option.
Amrit Bharat trains are for passengers in the middle and lower-income groups. They offer affordable fares along with better amenities. The new trains will reduce travel expenses for passengers from Bihar to big cities and increase the chances of getting confirmed tickets.
According to the railways, the new Amrit Bharat train between Patna and Mumbai may start by April 2026. Proposals have been sent to the Railway Board from several zones, including East Central Railway. The Board will decide on the allocation of rakes based on passenger demand. Discussions on the timetable have begun in the Danapur and DDU divisions.
