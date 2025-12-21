21 December 2025,

Patna

Bihar Weather: Cold Day Conditions Break 14-Year Record, 8 Students from Same School Fall Unconscious

Due to dense fog and icy westerly winds in Bihar, the chill has intensified. The Meteorological Department states that an improvement in weather is expected from December 23rd. However, people in Patna are unlikely to get relief from the cold for now.

2 min read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

IMD Alert

(Photo Source- Patrika)

Bihar Weather: Cold day-like conditions are prevailing across Bihar, including Patna, due to westerly winds. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is expected to drop further, increasing the cold. The department stated that a westerly jet stream is active at an altitude of 12.6 km over North-West India at a speed of 125 km/h, which has intensified the cold. A change in weather is anticipated from December 23, which may offer some respite to people.

Eight Children Fall Unconscious Due to Cold

Eight children in Dumraon, Buxar, fell unconscious due to the extreme cold. On Saturday, one after another, eight students at Udiyan Ganj Middle School collapsed in the middle of class due to the cold. They were immediately provided with medical treatment and recovered. Officials visited the site to assess the situation. According to doctors, the extreme cold caused these incidents. The administration provided sweaters, caps, and woolen clothes to the children and arranged for bonfires at the school.

The Havoc of Fog

Along with the cold, dense fog has brought traffic to a standstill. The Meteorological Department predicts that dense to moderate fog will persist in most cities of Bihar on Sunday and Monday. However, the fog is expected to clear as the day progresses. Fog is anticipated in Patna on Sunday morning. But, clouds are likely to gather in the afternoon, meaning residents of the capital are unlikely to see sunshine for the fourth consecutive day. On Saturday, Patna experienced moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded at 16.6°C and the minimum temperature at 12.8°C.

When Will Relief Arrive?

According to the Meteorological Department, cold westerly winds are blowing from the Himalayas due to snowfall in icy regions and a western disturbance, leading to the current cold weather. Cold day-like conditions are prevalent in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Patna, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Sitamarhi, Kaimur, and other parts of West and Central Bihar. The possibility of sunshine in these districts is low, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 14-20°C. The Meteorological Department indicated that its impact will continue today.

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 11:43 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Bihar Weather: Cold Day Conditions Break 14-Year Record, 8 Students from Same School Fall Unconscious

Patrika Site Logo

