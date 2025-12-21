Bihar Weather: Cold Day Conditions Break 14-Year Record, 8 Students from Same School Fall Unconscious

Along with the cold, dense fog has brought traffic to a standstill. The Meteorological Department predicts that dense to moderate fog will persist in most cities of Bihar on Sunday and Monday. However, the fog is expected to clear as the day progresses. Fog is anticipated in Patna on Sunday morning. But, clouds are likely to gather in the afternoon, meaning residents of the capital are unlikely to see sunshine for the fourth consecutive day. On Saturday, Patna experienced moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded at 16.6°C and the minimum temperature at 12.8°C.