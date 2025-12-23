Bihar Weather: Shimla Colder Than Bihar, Schools Closed in 11 Districts, 32 Trains Passing Through Patna Delayed

Rajgir, adjacent to Patna, is experiencing colder temperatures than Shimla, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Bhopal. Shimla's temperature is 7°C, while Rajgir's mercury is at 6.6°C. The temperature in 5 districts of the state is below 10°C. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions in 24 districts. Patna, Nalanda, Aurangabad, and Chhapra are experiencing dense fog, with visibility in Nalanda less than 20 meters. Cold day conditions will persist for the next 48 hours, with no respite from the cold.