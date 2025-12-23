23 December 2025,

Patna

Bihar Weather: Shimla Colder Than Bihar, Schools Closed in 11 Districts, 32 Trains Passing Through Patna Delayed

The Meteorological Department has issued a cold day alert in 25 districts of Bihar, including Patna.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Bihar Weather: Life in Bihar has been completely disrupted by severe cold and icy winds. For the past four days, the chill has intensified due to westerly winds, and many cities have not seen sunlight. In view of the cold, schools have been closed in 11 districts, and timings have been changed in several cities. Meanwhile, due to fog, 32 trains passing through Patna Junction departed late on Monday.

Rajgir Colder Than Shimla

Rajgir, adjacent to Patna, is experiencing colder temperatures than Shimla, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Bhopal. Shimla's temperature is 7°C, while Rajgir's mercury is at 6.6°C. The temperature in 5 districts of the state is below 10°C. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions in 24 districts. Patna, Nalanda, Aurangabad, and Chhapra are experiencing dense fog, with visibility in Nalanda less than 20 meters. Cold day conditions will persist for the next 48 hours, with no respite from the cold.

Mercury to Drop by 3 Degrees More

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature may drop by another 2-3°C in the next week, which will increase the cold. Dense fog has been shrouding many districts in the morning and night for the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department predicts that cold day conditions may prevail across Bihar after December 25, with severe cold expected day and night.

Schools Closed Due to Cold

Due to the cold, the district administration has closed all government and private schools in Shivhar until December 23. Orders have been issued to keep schools closed until December 24 in Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Araria, Siwan, Bhojpur, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, and Darbhanga.

Trains Delayed

Due to fog, 32 trains departed late from Patna Junction on Monday. Passengers faced inconvenience, enduring long waits on platforms in the cold, and missed their onward connecting journeys. The Jaynagar Puja Special was delayed by 7 hours and 22 minutes, and the Kumbh Express by 6 hours and 16 minutes.

Why is it So Cold?

According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog in the lower troposphere and high clouds are blocking the sun's rays, preventing the temperature from rising during the day and leading to cold day conditions in the state. The maximum temperature across the state is 4-6°C lower than normal. The westerly jet stream is active at an altitude of 12.6 km over Northwest India with a speed of 125 km/h, exacerbating the cold and fog.

