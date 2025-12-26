Patna Metro: Technical Glitch Halts Services for 18 Hours, Team Called In to Resolve Lock Issue

Preparations for the expansion of Patna Metro are in full swing for the new year 2026. According to sources, metro services may commence on the primary corridor from Bhutnath to Malahi Pakdi by the end of January. However, the metro will not stop at Khemnichak station as work there is incomplete. The length of this corridor is 6.1 km, and currently, the metro is running on a 2.9 km track. The metro will connect West and East Patna, with a total length of 31.9 km, at a cost of ₹13,365 crore. In Corridor Two, the tunnel boring machine has reached Patna University from PMCH and will proceed to Gandhi Maidan. The second machine is en route from Gandhi Maidan via Akashwani to Patna Junction.