Patna Metro: Technical Glitch Halts Services for 18 Hours, Team Called In to Resolve Lock Issue

The metro will run on tracks in Patna. Photo: Social media / Patna Metro
The Metro service in Patna, which had been operational for 77 days, came to a complete halt on Wednesday. After 18.5 hours, the metro resumed its operations. The technical glitch on Christmas Day led to disappointment for people who had planned a metro ride, but the service was restored after the fault was rectified. According to officials, the train faced issues due to a system update failure, which has now been fixed.
The scope of the metro in Patna is currently limited, so its operations do not significantly impact daily life. Had the operational area been larger, an 18-hour breakdown would have severely affected commuters. Hopes of travellers visiting on Christmas Day were dashed. Currently, the metro operates between Bhutnath, Zero Mile, and New Patliputra Bus Terminal. Approximately 1000 passengers travel daily in Patna.
The Patna Metro was inaugurated on October 6. From October 7 to December 24, the metro ran smoothly for 76 days. On Wednesday, the service was disrupted due to technical reasons, raising questions about the preparedness of the metro management. Officials stated that the train could not start due to a software update issue. Patna Metro engineers attempted to resolve the problem, but the lock could not be opened. A team of software engineers was called from outside, after which operations resumed. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been instructed to make robust arrangements to prevent such issues in the future.
Preparations for the expansion of Patna Metro are in full swing for the new year 2026. According to sources, metro services may commence on the primary corridor from Bhutnath to Malahi Pakdi by the end of January. However, the metro will not stop at Khemnichak station as work there is incomplete. The length of this corridor is 6.1 km, and currently, the metro is running on a 2.9 km track. The metro will connect West and East Patna, with a total length of 31.9 km, at a cost of ₹13,365 crore. In Corridor Two, the tunnel boring machine has reached Patna University from PMCH and will proceed to Gandhi Maidan. The second machine is en route from Gandhi Maidan via Akashwani to Patna Junction.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending