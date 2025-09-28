Amrit Bharat Express: Bihar Leads in Amrit Bharat Express Operations, Know the Routes

Amrit Bharat Express (Image: Patrika)
Amrit Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express in a grand ceremony in Odisha on Saturday. This is the 12th Amrit Bharat Express in the country. Bihar currently has the highest number of 10 Amrit Bharat Express trains running, with three more trains set to be introduced in the coming days. The operation of these trains will provide modern rail travel facilities at affordable rates to the general and middle-class passengers of the state.
With the operation of these trains, Bihar will be connected to almost every major city in the country in a fast and convenient manner.
Indian Railways claims that travel will be possible for just ₹500 per 1000 kilometres through the Amrit Bharat Express. This is particularly important for Bihar, as people from the state travel to many major cities across the country for education, employment, and business.
Railway officials state that this will provide passengers with not only cheaper but also faster and safer journeys. It will ensure savings in travel costs as well as time for the middle class.
Prime Minister Modi said that after Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat, the Amrit Bharat train will bring a new revolution in the country's rail travel. He described it as a "glimpse of modernity and self-reliant India." He added that this train is realising a new vision of passenger convenience and safety in Bihar and other parts of the country.
The Ministry of Railways has clarified that Amrit Bharat Express trains will be run on more routes from Bihar in the coming times. The aim is to connect every district and major junction of the state with modern rail facilities. According to railway officials, these trains are equipped not only for the general public but also with technologies that are conscious of environmental and energy conservation.
Big NewsView All
State
Trending