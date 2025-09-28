Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Amrit Bharat Express: Bihar Leads in Amrit Bharat Express Operations, Know the Routes

Bihar has benefited the most from the Amrit Bharat Express. The most Amrit Bharat trains will pass through Bihar. Know on which routes the Amrit Bharat Express will be operated.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Amrit Bharat Express (Image: Patrika)

Amrit Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express in a grand ceremony in Odisha on Saturday. This is the 12th Amrit Bharat Express in the country. Bihar currently has the highest number of 10 Amrit Bharat Express trains running, with three more trains set to be introduced in the coming days. The operation of these trains will provide modern rail travel facilities at affordable rates to the general and middle-class passengers of the state.

Major Amrit Bharat Express Trains Operating from Bihar

  • Darbhanga–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
  • Saharsa–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express
  • Rajendranagar Terminal–New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
  • Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
  • Darbhanga–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
  • Malda Town–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
  • Sitamarhi–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
  • Gaya–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
  • Jogbani–Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express
  • Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar)–Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express
  • Malda Town–Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express
  • Brahmapur–Udhna (Surat) Amrit Bharat Express
  • Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express (soon to operate)
  • Chhapra–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Amrit Bharat Express (soon to operate)
  • Darbhanga–Madar (Ajmer) Amrit Bharat Express (soon to operate)

With the operation of these trains, Bihar will be connected to almost every major city in the country in a fast and convenient manner.

What Makes Amrit Bharat Express Special

  • The Amrit Bharat Express falls into the category of trains that offer world-class facilities even in non-AC coaches. The main attractions of this train are the Kavach system, semi-automatic couplers, crash tubes, and EP-assisted brake system. Additionally, for the first time, a fire detection system has been provided in the non-AC coaches of this train.
  • Convenient Coaches: Foldable snack tables, mobile holders, comfortable seats, radium floor strips.
  • Toilets and Cleanliness: Electro-pneumatic flushing, automatic soap dispensers, special toilets for the disabled.
  • The train is equipped with energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies. It also features fast charging ports, a pantry car, talk-back units, and response units in the guard room for passenger convenience.

A Great Boon for the Middle Class and Common Public

Indian Railways claims that travel will be possible for just ₹500 per 1000 kilometres through the Amrit Bharat Express. This is particularly important for Bihar, as people from the state travel to many major cities across the country for education, employment, and business.

Railway officials state that this will provide passengers with not only cheaper but also faster and safer journeys. It will ensure savings in travel costs as well as time for the middle class.

This Train Will Revolutionise Rail Travel in the Country

Prime Minister Modi said that after Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat, the Amrit Bharat train will bring a new revolution in the country's rail travel. He described it as a "glimpse of modernity and self-reliant India." He added that this train is realising a new vision of passenger convenience and safety in Bihar and other parts of the country.

Train to Run on More Routes

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that Amrit Bharat Express trains will be run on more routes from Bihar in the coming times. The aim is to connect every district and major junction of the state with modern rail facilities. According to railway officials, these trains are equipped not only for the general public but also with technologies that are conscious of environmental and energy conservation.

