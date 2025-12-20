20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

New Delhi

Delhi to Panipat in one hour as Namo Bharat train to run on this route, 17 stations planned

Namo Bharat Train: Preparations are underway to run the Namo Bharat train on the Delhi to Panipat route, which will reduce travel time from 2-3 hours to just 1 hour.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Namo Bharat Train: Good news for passengers travelling between Delhi and Panipat. Earlier, it used to take 2 to 3 hours to cover this distance by normal train or road, but now passengers will be able to complete the journey from Delhi to Panipat in just 1 hour. In fact, preparations are underway to run the Namo Bharat train on this route, with 17 stations to be built along this route and the estimated cost of this project being Rs 33,000 crore.

It is worth noting that NCRT has taken a significant step towards working in an important part of North Delhi. NCRTC has invited tenders for shifting and replacing low-tension power lines, cables, and street lights on the route from Kashmere Gate to Bhalswa. This is the same part of Delhi where the population is dense and people face severe traffic problems. An official associated with this department said that utility shifting is the first requirement for civil construction. While work will be done on this project, care will be taken to ensure that traffic and daily life are not significantly impacted. The contractor will have to coordinate with the concerned agencies and local authorities so that services can continue without interruption. This work is targeted to be completed in one year. More tenders will be issued in the coming months, allowing work to proceed simultaneously across the entire corridor.

Namo Bharat Train to run at a cost of Rs 33,000 crore

The estimated cost to complete this project is approximately Rs 33,000 crore. This corridor will be 136 kilometres long between Delhi and Panipat. It will pass through North-West Delhi, Narela, Kundli, Sonipat, Gannaur, Samalkha, and Panipat, and will reach Karnal in a later phase. A total of 17 stations will be built between Delhi and Panipat, excluding Sarai Kale Khan. It is noteworthy that Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the final approval for this project in November. Now, this project is moving forward rapidly, which will provide relief to the capital and give new momentum to the industrial cities of Haryana.

Delhi to Panipat in one hour now

Earlier, it took passengers 2 to 3 hours to travel from Delhi to Panipat, but now with the Namo Bharat train, this distance will be covered in just one hour, as the maximum speed of this train is reported to be 180 km per hour. Due to this new project, the traffic jam problem on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44) will be reduced. Along with this, commuting from suburban cities to Delhi will become even easier. Sarai Kale Khan station will be the hub for all three primary RRTS corridors (Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat). Here, trains will be able to run from one corridor to another without stopping, thereby improving connectivity. In the first phase, work on a 22 km stretch from Narela to Murthal has already begun in October. Currently, a 55 km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, with 11 stations, is operational. Namo Bharat trains are running successfully there. This same model will now be implemented up to Panipat.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

indian railway

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 02:47 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / Delhi to Panipat in one hour as Namo Bharat train to run on this route, 17 stations planned

Big News

View All

New Delhi

Delhi

Trending

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 aid for workers, 50% WFH in government and private offices

National News

IMD's Triple Alert: New Western Disturbance to Activate on December 17, Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas

Heavy Rain imd Weather Forecast
New Delhi

Know Hudson’s Bloody History and the Luthra Brothers’ Connection to Hudson Lane

Luthra brothers arrested by goa police
National News

Historic Delhi Sweet Shop, Patronised by Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to Close After 96 Years

96 Year old sweet shop to close in Delhi
New Delhi

Seven-crore plot for just Rs 17500, High Court verdict ends 62-year dispute

Seven-crore plot for just Rs 17500
New Delhi
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.