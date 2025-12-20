Delhi to Panipat in one hour as Namo Bharat train to run on this route, 17 stations planned

Earlier, it took passengers 2 to 3 hours to travel from Delhi to Panipat, but now with the Namo Bharat train, this distance will be covered in just one hour, as the maximum speed of this train is reported to be 180 km per hour. Due to this new project, the traffic jam problem on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44) will be reduced. Along with this, commuting from suburban cities to Delhi will become even easier. Sarai Kale Khan station will be the hub for all three primary RRTS corridors (Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat). Here, trains will be able to run from one corridor to another without stopping, thereby improving connectivity. In the first phase, work on a 22 km stretch from Narela to Murthal has already begun in October. Currently, a 55 km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, with 11 stations, is operational. Namo Bharat trains are running successfully there. This same model will now be implemented up to Panipat.