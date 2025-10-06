Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Elections to be held in two phases, horses to monitor certain areas

The Election Commission announced on Monday that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases. Approximately 7.42 crore voters will exercise their right to vote in this election.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Bihar Assembly Election (Image: Patrika)

Elections for the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases. The Chief Election Commissioner provided this information while speaking to journalists. Voting for the first phase in Bihar's 243 seats will take place on November 6, and the second phase of voting will be on November 11. The counting will be held on November 14. All electoral processes will be completed by November 16. In the year 2020, the Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases.

7.42 Crore Voters to Cast Their Vote

According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters across Bihar's 243 assembly constituencies is approximately 7.42 crore, comprising 3.92 crore males and 3.5 crore females. This includes approximately 4 lakh senior citizens and about 14,000 voters aged 100 years or above. In Bihar, 38 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly.

Inaugurations Held Swiftly Before Election Commission's Announcement

The code of conduct has come into effect in the state, following which government announcements and inaugurations are now prohibited. This election will be a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, while new forces like the Jan Suraj Party are making the contest interesting. Prior to this, on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several schemes. With this announcement, electoral buzz and political activities have reached their peak in Bihar.

