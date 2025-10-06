Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Elections to be held in two phases, horses to monitor certain areas

The code of conduct has come into effect in the state, following which government announcements and inaugurations are now prohibited. This election will be a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, while new forces like the Jan Suraj Party are making the contest interesting. Prior to this, on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several schemes. With this announcement, electoral buzz and political activities have reached their peak in Bihar.