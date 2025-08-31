Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Concludes in Patna with Padyatra

The Mahagathbandhan has named its padyatra 'Gandhi to Ambedkar'. Initially, a rally was planned at Patna's Gandhi Maidan before the padyatra. However, due to the unavailability of Gandhi Maidan on September 1st, the day of the Congress rally, this decision was changed. Instead of securing an alternative venue like the Veterinary College ground or Miller ground, Congress directly announced the padyatra. The reason for this change remains unclear. While the message Rahul Gandhi aims to convey through this padyatra will be revealed tomorrow, Congress workers are quite enthusiastic about it.