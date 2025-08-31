Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Concludes in Patna with Padyatra

Voter Adhikar Yatra will conclude in Patna on Monday. Instead of a rally, a padyatra will be held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan to mark the culmination of the Yatra. Congress leader Pawan Khera stated this while speaking to reporters in Patna. He said the padyatra will proceed from Gandhi Maidan in Patna to the Ambedkar statue near the Patna High Court. All senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) will participate in the padyatra. This approximately four-kilometre-long march has been named 'Gandhi to Ambedkar'.
The Mahagathbandhan has named its padyatra 'Gandhi to Ambedkar'. Initially, a rally was planned at Patna's Gandhi Maidan before the padyatra. However, due to the unavailability of Gandhi Maidan on September 1st, the day of the Congress rally, this decision was changed. Instead of securing an alternative venue like the Veterinary College ground or Miller ground, Congress directly announced the padyatra. The reason for this change remains unclear. While the message Rahul Gandhi aims to convey through this padyatra will be revealed tomorrow, Congress workers are quite enthusiastic about it.
The padyatra will commence at 10:00 AM from Gate Number One of Gandhi Maidan. It will then proceed via SP Verma Road, Dakbangla Chauraha, Kotwali Thana, Income Tax Golumber, and Nehru Path before reaching the Ambedkar statue. Congress leaders claim that approximately one lakh people will participate in this march. They specify that around one lakh participants will be Congress leaders alone, with other Mahagathbandhan party workers participating separately.
After a day of rest on Sunday, August 31st, the Voter Adhikar Yatra will conclude in Patna on Monday with the padyatra. Mahagathbandhan workers have been working day and night for the past two days to ensure the successful culmination of the Yatra. The Yatra began on August 17th from Sasaram, Bihar, covering approximately 1300 kilometres across 24 districts and 50 assembly constituencies.