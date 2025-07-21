21 July 2025,

Monday

Delhi High Court Welcomes Six New Judges, Hindi Oath Highlights Linguistic Diversity

A notable aspect of the swearing-in ceremony was Justice Vivek Chaudhary's oath in Hindi, reflecting the diverse linguistic practices within the judiciary. The other five judges took their oaths in English.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Delhi High Court: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को छह नए जज मिले, हिन्दी के प्रयोग ने शपथ ग्रहण को बनाया खास
Delhi High Court (Image Source: Patrika)

Delhi High Court saw a historic day on Monday as six new judges were sworn in, bringing the total number of judges to 40. However, 20 positions remain vacant, as the sanctioned strength of the Delhi High Court is 60. The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, took place at the High Court premises. He administered the oath to all six new judges.

One Judge Sworn in Hindi, Five in English

The newly sworn-in judges are Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambhre, Justice Vivek Chaudhary, Justice Anil Kshetrapal, Justice Arun Kumar Monga and Justice Om Prakash Shukla. All were transferred from other High Courts. Notably, Justice Vivek Chaudhary took the oath in Hindi, highlighting the diverse linguistic practices within the judiciary, while the other five judges took the oath in English.

Transfers from Bombay, Allahabad, Punjab & Haryana High Courts

Justice Nitin Sambhre previously served at the Bombay High Court. Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla were transferred from the Allahabad High Court. Justice Anil Kshetrapal served at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Arun Kumar Monga was from the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice V. Kameswar Rao was transferred from the Karnataka High Court. The government of India approved these transfers on 14 July, following a recommendation from the Supreme Court Collegium, and issued an official notification on the same day.

Anticipated Changes in the High Court Collegium

This development is expected to lead to changes in the High Court Collegium. The Collegium previously comprised Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Justice Vibhu Bakhru, and Justice Pratibha M. Singh. However, Justice Bakhru's recent elevation to Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, with a formal farewell on 16 July, has created a vacancy.

Discussion on Restructuring the Collegium

The Collegium will now be restructured. Based on seniority, Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice Nitin Sambhre are likely to be included alongside Justice Upadhyay, as they are senior to Justice Pratibha Singh. This reshuffle could enhance the efficiency of judicial administration and expedite the disposal of pending cases. The increase in the number of judges at the High Court is expected to accelerate the judicial process.

