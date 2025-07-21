Delhi High Court Welcomes Six New Judges, Hindi Oath Highlights Linguistic Diversity

The Collegium will now be restructured. Based on seniority, Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice Nitin Sambhre are likely to be included alongside Justice Upadhyay, as they are senior to Justice Pratibha Singh. This reshuffle could enhance the efficiency of judicial administration and expedite the disposal of pending cases. The increase in the number of judges at the High Court is expected to accelerate the judicial process.