Winter Vacation: 19 Days of Fun for Children as Schools Close Due to Biting Cold and Fog

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has clarified that if extreme cold, dense fog, or any unusual weather conditions arise in the first week of January, the winter vacation schedule may be changed. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the school administration and the regional office. The holiday schedule for Kendriya Vidyalayas differs from regular schools, and often the question arises as to why this is the case. There are some specific reasons behind this, due to which the KVS schedule is different from other schools.