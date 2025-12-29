29 December 2025,

Monday

New Delhi

Winter Vacation: 19 Days of Fun for Children as Schools Close Due to Biting Cold and Fog

A winter vacation of 19 days has been declared in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Under this schedule, decided based on regional weather conditions and recommendations from the council, schools will now reopen on January 12.

New Delhi

image

Dec 29, 2025

weather update coldest day fog alert up schools closed trains delayed

Winter Vacation (Image: Patrika)

In view of the increasing cold, schools have been ordered to remain closed in the Saharanpur district of NCR. In fact, the District Magistrate issued an order late on Sunday evening stating that all schools up to class eight will remain closed. Along with this, winter holidays have also been declared in all Kendriya Vidyalayas in UP. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the official schedule for Winter Vacation 2025-26, keeping in mind the cold and fog.

Children's Fun for 19 Days

It is to be noted that the holidays have been announced based on regional weather conditions and recommendations from the regional council. According to the schedule released by KVS, the winter vacation started on December 23, 2025, and will continue until January 11, 2026. This means that students of Kendriya Vidyalaya will have to go to school on January 12, 2026. This is a total of 19 days of holiday, during which children and teachers will spend time at home amidst severe cold.

Winter Vacation Schedule May Change

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has clarified that if extreme cold, dense fog, or any unusual weather conditions arise in the first week of January, the winter vacation schedule may be changed. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the school administration and the regional office. The holiday schedule for Kendriya Vidyalayas differs from regular schools, and often the question arises as to why this is the case. There are some specific reasons behind this, due to which the KVS schedule is different from other schools.

Students Will Benefit from the Holiday

It is to be noted that the 19-day holiday in Kendriya Vidyalaya can be significant for the children. In fact, children at home can revise their syllabus and strengthen their weak subjects. Kendriya Vidyalayas are operated under the scheme of the Central Government and the curriculum is implemented as per the National Education Policy (NEP), with special emphasis on smart classes and digital learning. As these schools are spread across the country, holidays are determined according to regional weather, which makes the KVS winter vacation schedule different from other government or private schools in the state.

