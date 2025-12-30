Bride's family panics as sindoor goes missing after wedding vows; groom's quick thinking saves the day

Amidst the wedding rituals, while the guests from both sides were busy searching for vermilion, the groom asked for his mobile and ordered vermilion from Blinkit. Meanwhile, some people suggested getting vermilion from a nearby shop, but given the late hour and the rush, this did not seem easy. On the other hand, the Blinkit app showed a delivery time of just 16 minutes for the vermilion. The bride and groom, sitting in the canopy, calmly and smilingly waited for the vermilion. When the guests saw them smiling, they too began to enjoy this unique situation. In the meantime, the Blinkit delivery person arrived with the vermilion. Following this, the groom filled the bride's forehead with vermilion, and the wedding ritual was completed.