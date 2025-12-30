30 December 2025,

Tuesday

New Delhi

Bride's family panics as sindoor goes missing after wedding vows; groom's quick thinking saves the day

During a wedding ceremony in Delhi, when the ritual of 'pheras' was completed, the groom was supposed to fill the bride's hair parting with vermilion. However, both the groom's and bride's families had forgotten to bring the vermilion. Consequently, the wedding rituals had to be halted.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Delhi Wedding BlinkIt Delivery Dulha Dulhan Viral Video

Image: AI

News and stories about wedding ceremonies frequently become topics of discussion. A similar incident has come to light from the national capital, Delhi, where the groom could not find vermilion (sindoor) to fill the bride's forehead after the wedding rituals. This led to a state of chaos among both sides. After a long time, it was discovered that neither side had brought any vermilion. Consequently, the ritual had to be halted. The groom and bride were perplexed, as more than half of their wedding ceremonies were already completed. In this situation, the groom's idea worked, and the wedding was completed in just 16 minutes.

Groom Ordered Vermilion from Blinkit

This entire incident at the wedding ceremony took place at a marriage hall in the national capital Delhi, where the wedding of groom Rishi and bride Pooja was being solemnised with full traditional customs. Preparations for this ceremony had been underway for months by both sides. The marriage hall was packed with relatives. While songs were being sung on one side, the wedding rituals of the bride and groom were being completed on the other. In the midst of this, as it was time for the vermilion ceremony (sindoor daan), someone pointed out that there was no vermilion. Hearing this, a silence fell over the wedding canopy for a few moments.

Groom Said - We Didn't Bring Vermilion

Indeed, during wedding preparations, great attention must be paid to many small details. This includes clothes, jewellery, and items for rituals, all decided in advance. It can be called a human error that amidst all the preparations, Rishi and Pooja made a small mistake. This mistake came to light when it was time for the vermilion ceremony. At this point, when bride Pooja asked groom Rishi, he smiled and said, "We didn't bring any vermilion." The family members were initially surprised to hear this, but then the atmosphere lightened, and everyone started laughing.

Groom Ordered Vermilion from Blinkit

Amidst the wedding rituals, while the guests from both sides were busy searching for vermilion, the groom asked for his mobile and ordered vermilion from Blinkit. Meanwhile, some people suggested getting vermilion from a nearby shop, but given the late hour and the rush, this did not seem easy. On the other hand, the Blinkit app showed a delivery time of just 16 minutes for the vermilion. The bride and groom, sitting in the canopy, calmly and smilingly waited for the vermilion. When the guests saw them smiling, they too began to enjoy this unique situation. In the meantime, the Blinkit delivery person arrived with the vermilion. Following this, the groom filled the bride's forehead with vermilion, and the wedding ritual was completed.

Video Went Viral on Social Media

A guest at the wedding recorded a video of this entire incident, which was later posted on Instagram. The video quickly went viral. Millions of people watched it and left humorous comments. Some users wrote, "Blinkit saved the wedding," while others jokingly remarked, "Now Blinkit is also essential on the wedding list." This incident shows how technology and quick delivery services have become an important part of our lives in today's era. How a small oversight turned into a memorable and joyous moment is a story that will continue to make people smile for a long time.

