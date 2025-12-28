Train services to North Bihar disrupted after Jamui accident; 9 trains cancelled, 14 diverted

28 December 2025,

Patna

Dec 28, 2025

Hundreds of passengers are facing inconvenience following a train accident in Jamui, Bihar. The accident has disrupted operations on the Howrah-Patna and Howrah-Muzaffarpur rail lines. Railways have diverted trains passing through this route, causing several trains to be delayed. The disruption occurred on Saturday night when 8 coaches of a goods train derailed between Lahaban and Simultala stations in the Asansol division (Eastern Railway).

Trains Diverted

According to a bulletin issued by the railways, the 13020 Bagha Express from Muzaffarpur to Howrah has been diverted to Barauni, resulting in its cancellation across 16 stations. The 13019 Bagha Express arriving in Muzaffarpur is cancelled between Andal and Kiul. This has caused significant inconvenience to passengers boarding at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih. Passengers waited all night for the train at the station. A large number of passengers heading to North Bihar are stranded at Jasidih station.

These Trains Have Been Cancelled

In a bulletin, the railways announced the cancellation of 9 trains following the accident, in addition to diverting 14 trains.













































TRAIN NODate
1236928.12.2025
1310528.12.2025
1303028.12.2025
6357128.12.2025
6357428.12.2025
6329728.12.2025
6329828.12.2025
6357228.12.2025
6356628.12.2025

14 Trains Diverted
















































































TRAIN NODIVERTED Date
18183PKA-DHN-GAYA-PNBE, GAYA28.12.2025
12305PKA-DHN-GAYA-DDU, ASN, DHN, GAYA28.12.2025
 22347PKA-DHN-GAYA-PNBE DHN, GAYA28.12.2025
15049JSME-BAKA-BGP-KIUL, BGP28.12.2025
11428DGHR-BAKA-BGP-KIUL, BGP28.12.2025
12361PKA-DHN-GAYA-DDU DHN, GAYA28.12.2025
 17006KIUL-TIA-BNF-KQRGMO-RJB28.12.2025
13332GAYA28.12.2025
13106KIUL-BGP-GMAN-RPHBWN BGP, RPH28.12.2025
18621GAYA-GOMOHRAJABERA, GAYA28.12.2025
13020BJU-MGR-BGP-SBGGMAN-RPH-BWN BGP, RPH26.12.2025
22844BKP-TIA-BNF-KQR-GMOPKA-ASN GAYA27.12.2025
 13044BJU-MGR-BGP-SBGGMAN-RPH-BWN BGP, RPH27.12.2025
13508KIUL-TIA-BNF-KQRGMO-PKA-ASN, GAYA27.12.2025

