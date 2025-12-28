Train services to North Bihar disrupted after Jamui accident; 9 trains cancelled, 14 diverted

Train Accident in Bihar (Image: Patrika)
Hundreds of passengers are facing inconvenience following a train accident in Jamui, Bihar. The accident has disrupted operations on the Howrah-Patna and Howrah-Muzaffarpur rail lines. Railways have diverted trains passing through this route, causing several trains to be delayed. The disruption occurred on Saturday night when 8 coaches of a goods train derailed between Lahaban and Simultala stations in the Asansol division (Eastern Railway).
According to a bulletin issued by the railways, the 13020 Bagha Express from Muzaffarpur to Howrah has been diverted to Barauni, resulting in its cancellation across 16 stations. The 13019 Bagha Express arriving in Muzaffarpur is cancelled between Andal and Kiul. This has caused significant inconvenience to passengers boarding at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih. Passengers waited all night for the train at the station. A large number of passengers heading to North Bihar are stranded at Jasidih station.
These Trains Have Been Cancelled
In a bulletin, the railways announced the cancellation of 9 trains following the accident, in addition to diverting 14 trains.
|TRAIN NO
|Date
|12369
|28.12.2025
|13105
|28.12.2025
|13030
|28.12.2025
|63571
|28.12.2025
|63574
|28.12.2025
|63297
|28.12.2025
|63298
|28.12.2025
|63572
|28.12.2025
|63566
|28.12.2025
|TRAIN NO
|DIVERTED
|Date
|18183
|PKA-DHN-GAYA-PNBE, GAYA
|28.12.2025
|12305
|PKA-DHN-GAYA-DDU, ASN, DHN, GAYA
|28.12.2025
|22347
|PKA-DHN-GAYA-PNBE DHN, GAYA
|28.12.2025
|15049
|JSME-BAKA-BGP-KIUL, BGP
|28.12.2025
|11428
|DGHR-BAKA-BGP-KIUL, BGP
|28.12.2025
|12361
|PKA-DHN-GAYA-DDU DHN, GAYA
|28.12.2025
|17006
|KIUL-TIA-BNF-KQRGMO-RJB
|28.12.2025
|13332
|GAYA
|28.12.2025
|13106
|KIUL-BGP-GMAN-RPHBWN BGP, RPH
|28.12.2025
|18621
|GAYA-GOMOHRAJABERA, GAYA
|28.12.2025
|13020
|BJU-MGR-BGP-SBGGMAN-RPH-BWN BGP, RPH
|26.12.2025
|22844
|BKP-TIA-BNF-KQR-GMOPKA-ASN GAYA
|27.12.2025
|13044
|BJU-MGR-BGP-SBGGMAN-RPH-BWN BGP, RPH
|27.12.2025
|13508
|KIUL-TIA-BNF-KQRGMO-PKA-ASN, GAYA
|27.12.2025
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending