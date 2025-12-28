Train services to North Bihar disrupted after Jamui accident; 9 trains cancelled, 14 diverted

According to a bulletin issued by the railways, the 13020 Bagha Express from Muzaffarpur to Howrah has been diverted to Barauni, resulting in its cancellation across 16 stations. The 13019 Bagha Express arriving in Muzaffarpur is cancelled between Andal and Kiul. This has caused significant inconvenience to passengers boarding at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, and Jasidih. Passengers waited all night for the train at the station. A large number of passengers heading to North Bihar are stranded at Jasidih station.