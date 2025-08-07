7 August 2025,

Thursday

State

Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna rises, heavy rain warning across north India for next 4 days

Flood Alert: Torrential rain in Himachal and Uttarakhand has swollen the Yamuna, with water rushing from Hathini Kund Barrage towards Delhi, threatening flood-like conditions in low-lying areas within 72 hours.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Flood alert: Critical 72 hours ahead! IMD predicts heavy rain from 8 to 11 August
IMD issues latest update on monsoon rainfall.

Flood Alert: The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the entire North India, including Delhi-NCR.

A flood alert has also been issued for Delhi from Hathini barrage for the next 72 hours. According to the alert issued from Hathini barrage, the water level in the Yamuna river is rapidly rising towards Delhi. This could lead to severe flooding in Delhi over the next 72 hours.

Separately, the meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the entire North India for the next four days.

Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

According to the latest updates from the meteorological department, heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday caused a rapid surge in water flow in the Yamuna's catchment area.

This torrential rain has rapidly increased the water level in the rivers, the impact of which is now reaching Delhi. The Irrigation Department's control room confirmed that at 6 am on Wednesday, the Yamuna's water level reached 73,749 cusecs, the highest level this season.

Yamuna in Spate, Record Water Level at Barrage

On Wednesday, the water level of the Yamuna River at the Hathini Kund Barrage reached its peak this monsoon season. According to officials, water is flowing from the barrage towards Delhi at a rate of 6,520,600 cusecs per second. At 6 am, the water level was recorded at 73,749 cusecs, which has become a cause for concern.

The Yamunanagar district administration has issued an alert in view of this growing threat. The rising water level of the Yamuna could pose a major challenge for Delhi. The administration has advised people living in low-lying areas to exercise caution and take necessary steps. The next 72 hours could be crucial for the city, as the Yamuna's water is poised to reach Delhi's borders.

Monsoon Turns into a Worry Since Early August

The monsoon's generosity in Delhi-NCR has now started to cause concern. Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall is affecting daily life. Flood-like situations have arisen, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall. In Delhi-NCR, it has been raining continuously since the beginning of August.

The meteorological department has now issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next week for Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana. A red alert for rainfall has been issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Current Meteorological System

IMD scientists have reported that a cyclone is currently active in the Bay of Bengal. There is also a possibility of a monsoon break in the coming days. According to meteorologists, while there is a possibility of a monsoon break, there is no chance of rain stopping in North India. That is, the cyclonic circulation forming in the Bay of Bengal near the southern Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is conducive to rainfall for the next week.

What will be the weather in Delhi-NCR?

As far as Delhi-NCR is concerned, the rain is likely to continue until August 11. Prior to this, Delhi witnessed four spells of heavy rainfall in July. Now, the meteorological department has forecast light to heavy showers in the national capital for the next week.

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR may experience light to heavy rainfall on August 8, 9, 10 and 11. Furthermore, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Haryana and Punjab for the next week. In Uttar Pradesh, intermittent rainfall is expected in various parts for the next 4-5 days.

Bihar to Witness Heavy Rainfall

Due to the active monsoon trough, there is a threat of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar. This situation is increasing the chances of floods and waterlogging in various parts of the state.

The meteorological department has predicted continuous rainfall in many parts of Bihar for the next few days, advising farmers and the general public to remain vigilant. This rainfall is in line with the normal monsoon pattern, but its intensity necessitates caution.

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 11:20 am

English News / State / Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna rises, heavy rain warning across north India for next 4 days
