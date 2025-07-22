22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

State

High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Recognised as Disability; Air Force Officer Awarded Double Pension

The Delhi High Court has ordered the central government to grant disability pension to a former Air Force officer from 1996 onwards. The court also directed that the total amount, including six percent annual interest, be paid within three months.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court (Image Source: Patrika)

The Delhi High Court delivered a significant judgment, granting relief to a former Indian Air Force officer. The court ordered the payment of a lifetime disability pension to Group Captain Girish Kumar Johri, classifying his high blood pressure and Type-II diabetes as disabilities. This decision is not only a relief for the officer but could also set a precedent for other personnel in the armed forces. The central government had challenged the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT)'s decision in favour of the former Air Force Group Captain in the Delhi High Court.

Court Recognises Service as Cause of Stress and Illness

While hearing the case, the Delhi High Court bench comprising Justices C. Harishankar and Ajay Digpaul stated that when a candidate joins the armed forces, a thorough physical and mental examination is conducted. If found completely healthy, any subsequent illnesses should be linked to the conditions of their service. The court clarified that illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes can result from the nature of military service, specifically the high pressure and stress involved.

Government and Air Force Objections Rejected

In this case, Group Captain Johri had filed a petition in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) seeking a disability pension. The AFT ruled in his favour. However, the central government and the Air Force challenged this decision in the Delhi High Court. The High Court dismissed their petition and upheld the AFT's order. Group Captain Johri had stated in his petition that he developed high blood pressure and Type-II diabetes during his service. Considering this fact, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) had ruled in his favour.

Court Orders Pension and Interest from 1996

The Delhi High Court also ordered the central government to grant Girish Kumar Johri a disability pension from 1996, the year he contracted these illnesses, for the rest of his life. This pension will be equivalent to 50% of his basic salary and will be in addition to his retirement pension. The court further directed the government to pay 6% annual interest on the arrears from 1996 to the present date. The entire amount must be disbursed within three months.

A Ray of Hope for Armed Forces Personnel

This Delhi High Court decision offers a new ray of hope for officers and personnel in the armed forces who struggle with health issues arising during their service. This judgment clarifies that illnesses stemming from the stressful environment of military service can be considered service-related disabilities, enabling the receipt of a disability pension. This landmark decision not only paves the way for financial assistance for serving and retired armed forces officers but also represents a just acknowledgement of their mental and physical struggles.

Share the news:

Related Topics

army

Delhi News

high court

Indian army

Supreme Court

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 11:41 am

English News / State / High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Recognised as Disability; Air Force Officer Awarded Double Pension
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.