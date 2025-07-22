High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Recognised as Disability; Air Force Officer Awarded Double Pension

The Delhi High Court also ordered the central government to grant Girish Kumar Johri a disability pension from 1996, the year he contracted these illnesses, for the rest of his life. This pension will be equivalent to 50% of his basic salary and will be in addition to his retirement pension. The court further directed the government to pay 6% annual interest on the arrears from 1996 to the present date. The entire amount must be disbursed within three months.