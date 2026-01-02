2 January 2026,

Friday

New Delhi

Schools Closed: Schools in this NCR district to remain shut until January 14 due to severe cold and dense fog

Schools closed: Life in Delhi-NCR is affected by the severe cold. Due to the cold wave and dense fog, orders have been issued to keep all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Bulandshahr closed until January 14.

2 min read
New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

Schools closed in this NCR district till January 14

Schools closed: Life in Delhi-NCR has been affected by severe cold. Due to the cold wave and dense fog, orders have been issued to keep all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Bulandshahr closed until January 14.

Schools closed: Severe cold is being experienced in all districts of NCR along with Delhi. The cold has intensified due to bad weather and drizzle on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, due to the cold wave and dense fog, schools in Bulandshahr have been ordered to close until January 14. This order will be applicable to schools of all boards from Class 1 to 12.

Let us tell you that Friday started with light fog, clouds, and icy winds, due to which the effect of cold was felt from the morning itself. On Thursday too, due to severe cold throughout the day, the sun could not come out, although the effect of the dense fog that had been present for the past few days appeared to be somewhat reduced on Friday. Meanwhile, instructions have been given that only people engaged in essential work should leave their homes, otherwise, they should stay indoors. The effect of this bone-chilling cold was clearly visible on roads, markets, and villages, affecting common people as well as animals and birds.

Possibility of rain on Friday also predicted

According to the report of the Meteorological Department, a drop in temperature was recorded on Thursday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 16 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius. During this period, the humidity level in the air reached 96 percent, while winds blew at a speed of about 8 kilometers per hour. On Friday, the maximum temperature is estimated to be 17.5 degrees and the minimum temperature is estimated to be 7.5 degrees Celsius. The possibility of rain has also been predicted on Friday, the second day of the New Year, which could further increase the cold.

Winter holidays until January 14, 2026 (Schools closed)

Meanwhile, BSA Dr. Laxmikant Pandey informed that due to extreme cold in the state, keeping in mind the health of the children, holidays have been declared in schools on the instructions of the District Magistrate. All schools affiliated with all boards in Bulandshahr, from Class 1 to 12, will have winter holidays from January 02 to January 14, 2026.

Delhi's weather today

The Meteorological Department stated that this morning, moderate fog will be observed in many areas of Delhi with partly cloudy skies, while dense fog may also prevail in some regions. Regarding temperature, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may be recorded between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 01:58 pm

