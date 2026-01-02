Schools Closed: Schools in this NCR district to remain shut until January 14 due to severe cold and dense fog

Let us tell you that Friday started with light fog, clouds, and icy winds, due to which the effect of cold was felt from the morning itself. On Thursday too, due to severe cold throughout the day, the sun could not come out, although the effect of the dense fog that had been present for the past few days appeared to be somewhat reduced on Friday. Meanwhile, instructions have been given that only people engaged in essential work should leave their homes, otherwise, they should stay indoors. The effect of this bone-chilling cold was clearly visible on roads, markets, and villages, affecting common people as well as animals and birds.