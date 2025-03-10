Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

According to reports, the sugarcane-laden truck was travelling from Kannad to Pishor. The accident occurred around 1 am in the Ghat area while the labourers were travelling in the truck. Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated rescue and relief operations.

According to the information received, 17 labourers were sitting on the sugarcane-laden truck. The truck, laden with sugarcane, was passing through the Kannad-Pishor Ghat area when the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn. This resulted in the labourers being crushed under the weight of the sugarcane. Because the incident occurred after midnight, immediate help could not be provided. However, local people tried to rescue the labourers. All the labourers were extricated from under the sugarcane with great difficulty, but six labourers could not be saved. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.