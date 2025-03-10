scriptMaharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped! | Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns in Sambhajinagar, 6 killed, 17 trapped! | Latest News | Patrika News
State

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

Big Accident: The administration has assured all possible help to the injured. The police have started an investigation into the accident.

MumbaiMar 10, 2025 / 03:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Sambhajinagar truck Accident

File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident: News of a horrific road accident has emerged from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra. Early Monday morning, a sugarcane-laden truck overturned in the Pishor Ghat area of the district, trapping 17 labourers underneath. Six labourers died in this tragic accident, while 11 others sustained injuries.
According to reports, the sugarcane-laden truck was travelling from Kannad to Pishor. The accident occurred around 1 am in the Ghat area while the labourers were travelling in the truck. Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated rescue and relief operations.
According to the information received, 17 labourers were sitting on the sugarcane-laden truck. The truck, laden with sugarcane, was passing through the Kannad-Pishor Ghat area when the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn. This resulted in the labourers being crushed under the weight of the sugarcane. Because the incident occurred after midnight, immediate help could not be provided. However, local people tried to rescue the labourers. All the labourers were extricated from under the sugarcane with great difficulty, but six labourers could not be saved. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Investigate

The police have identified the labourers who lost their lives in the accident. The deceased include Kisan Dhanu Rathod, Manoj Namdev Chavan, Vinod Namdev Chavan, Mithun Maharu Chavan, Krishna Mulchand Rathod and Gyaneshwar Devidas Chavan. The police are now investigating whether the accident was due to driver negligence or if there is another cause behind the accident.

News / State / Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

State

Maharashtra accident: Truck loaded with sugarcane overturns, 6 killed, 17 trapped!

in 5 hours

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

National News

Air India Flight Diverted to Mumbai After Bomb Threat

in 5 hours

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

Cricket News

India's Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Prize Money and Awards Revealed

in 4 hours

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

Sports

IND vs NZ final: Mitchell Santner disappointed after loss to India, blames these factor

in 4 hours

Latest State

Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains Amidst Rising Waiting List

Raigarh

Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains Amidst Rising Waiting List

3 days ago

Western Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts

Bhopal

Western Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts

3 days ago

Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

Sirohi

Six of a Family Killed in Rajasthan Car Crash

4 days ago

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

State

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.