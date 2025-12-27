Rohtasgarh Ropeway Collapses During Trial, Days Before Inauguration

The ropeway being constructed to facilitate travel between Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham in Rohtas, Bihar, collapsed during its trial run on Friday. The ropeway, built at a cost of ₹13 crore, was intended to ease the journey between Rohtasgarh Fort, located on the Kaimur hills, and Rohiteshwar Dham. Its inauguration was scheduled for the new year, and a trial was underway. However, during the trial, pillars sank, and the upper terminal station was partially damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to property. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident and has been instructed to submit its report within 24 hours.