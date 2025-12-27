Rohtasgarh Ropeway Collapses During Trial, Days Before Inauguration

Ropeway crashes during trial. Photo: social media (X)
The ropeway being constructed to facilitate travel between Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham in Rohtas, Bihar, collapsed during its trial run on Friday. The ropeway, built at a cost of ₹13 crore, was intended to ease the journey between Rohtasgarh Fort, located on the Kaimur hills, and Rohiteshwar Dham. Its inauguration was scheduled for the new year, and a trial was underway. However, during the trial, pillars sank, and the upper terminal station was partially damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to property. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident and has been instructed to submit its report within 24 hours.
Construction of the ropeway to make the journey to the ancient Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham temple in Rohtas easier began in 2020. It was supposed to be completed in 2023 but was delayed. It had only recently been finished. A trial was being conducted before its opening to the public when it collapsed on Friday. The construction faced several technical hurdles and was completed after overcoming numerous difficulties.
This ropeway, approximately 1324 metres long, has five towers, with some having a gradient of 40 degrees. Its operation would have made reaching Rohtasgarh, situated 1400 feet high, much easier. Previously, people had to travel on foot. Once operational, it would have allowed people to travel regardless of the weather, providing significant relief.
According to sources, the trial was rushed due to administrative pressure in anticipation of a potential visit by the Chief Minister. The trial was to be declared successful, and the ropeway was to be opened to the public in March. However, the towers collapsed during the trial itself, raising questions about the quality of construction. The incident occurred on Friday while the trial was being conducted with a load, leading to the main tower falling.
The Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation had awarded the construction contract to Ropeway & Resort Private Limited, Kolkata. Construction commenced after a survey in 2020, with an estimated cost of ₹12.65 crore. The project was slated for completion within 14 months but was not finished on time. Deadlines were extended to 2021 and then to 2023, but it remained incomplete. It was scheduled to become operational now, but the tower collapsed before that.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending