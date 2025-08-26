Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mumbai-Vijayadurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service to Slash Travel Time

This Ro-Ro ferry service will significantly ease travel to Konkan. Currently, the train journey takes 13-14 hours. Officials believe it will receive a positive response due to the high volume of passengers.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Mumbai Ro-Ro Service
मुंबई से सिंधुदुर्ग तक रो-रो सेवा जल्द होगी शुरू (Photo: IANS/File)

The Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro ferry service, announced by Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, for Ganesh Chaturthi to ease travel for devotees to their villages in the Konkan region, has been delayed. The service launch was postponed due to pending administrative approvals.

According to reports, the Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro service will now commence before Anant Chaturdashi, on September 6th, marking the end of Ganeshotsav. This will significantly benefit travellers between Mumbai, Vijaydurg, Devgad, and Sindhudurg.

Minister Nitesh Rane is expected to release further details soon. The service will operate on both routes: Mumbai to Sindhudurg and Sindhudurg to Mumbai, facilitating easier travel between Konkan and Mumbai. The delay is attributed to pending approvals from the Directorate General.

This Ro-Ro service will greatly simplify travel to the Konkan region. Currently, the journey by train takes 13-14 hours; the Ro-Ro service will reduce this to approximately 6 hours. Officials anticipate a positive response due to expected high passenger volume.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 05:33 pm

English News / State / Mumbai-Vijayadurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service to Slash Travel Time
