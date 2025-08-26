Mumbai-Vijayadurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service to Slash Travel Time

The Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro ferry service, announced by Maharashtra's Minister for Fisheries and Ports Development, Nitesh Rane, for Ganesh Chaturthi to ease travel for devotees to their villages in the Konkan region, has been delayed. The service launch was postponed due to pending administrative approvals.
According to reports, the Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro service will now commence before Anant Chaturdashi, on September 6th, marking the end of Ganeshotsav. This will significantly benefit travellers between Mumbai, Vijaydurg, Devgad, and Sindhudurg.
Minister Nitesh Rane is expected to release further details soon. The service will operate on both routes: Mumbai to Sindhudurg and Sindhudurg to Mumbai, facilitating easier travel between Konkan and Mumbai. The delay is attributed to pending approvals from the Directorate General.
This Ro-Ro service will greatly simplify travel to the Konkan region. Currently, the journey by train takes 13-14 hours; the Ro-Ro service will reduce this to approximately 6 hours. Officials anticipate a positive response due to expected high passenger volume.