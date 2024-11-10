Nainwa: 27 post vacant of canal operators for Nine dams

The 127 km long canal system is spread across the Nainwa sub-division, which includes dams like Paibalapura, Dugari, Gothra, Runija, Motipura, Machhali, Batavdi, Bansoli, and Indrani. There is no one to look after the canals and minors originating from these dams.

Till 2018, there were 27 employees (canal operators) in the Nainwa sub-division who were responsible for the surveillance of dams and canals. However, all employees have retired in the last 6 years, and the department has abolished the post of canal operator. Now, there is not a single employee left in the office.

The department does not have the budget to appoint new employees, which is why no contractual employees have been hired for the surveillance of canals and dams. As a result, the entire operation is being carried out at the mercy of God.

There is also a shortage of staff in the Nainwa sub-division office. One post of Junior Engineer is vacant, and the posts of office assistants and other employees are also lying vacant. A single Junior Engineer has been given the responsibility of looking after 9 dams and the canal system.

The Water Users Association, which consists of farmers from the irrigated areas of all dams, has also failed to manage the canal system. The department is asking the association to manage the system, but it is not able to do so.

According to Prakash Chandra Meena, Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Nainwa, at least three employees are required to look after one dam and its canal system. Therefore, 27 employees are needed to look after 9 dams, but with not a single employee available, the entire system is being operated at the mercy of God. The department does not have the budget, which is why new appointments are not being made.