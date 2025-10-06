Patna’s 26,000-Year-Old Gandhi Sarovar to Become New Tourist Hub with Rs 14 Crore Development

Gandhi Sarovar (Image: IDPR)
Preparations are complete to develop Patna's historic Gandhi Sarovar (also known as Mangal Talab) into a new tourist centre. This sarovar, approximately 26,000 years old, will be equipped with modern facilities by the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation. Approximately ₹14.05 crore will be spent on the beautification and redevelopment of this cashew-shaped pond spread over 25 acres. According to Karunesh Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer of the Corporation, the project has received administrative approval and work will commence soon.
This area holds historical significance, as ancient sites like the Bihar Hiteshi Library and Khanqah Imadia are located around the sarovar. This place will emerge as an attractive and recreational spot for devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad visiting Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib. The Panna Lal Yadav Open-Air Stage and the buildings surrounding the sarovar will be renovated and opened for public use. This area will become an ideal resting and recreational spot for children, youth, women, and the elderly – everyone.
Tourists will now be able to enjoy boating, laser shows, and musical fountains in Gandhi Sarovar. A musical fountain with colourful lights, similar to an eco-park, will be built here, which will dance to the tunes of Bihar's folk songs and Indian music. Comfortable galleries for spectators will be constructed around the sarovar. Additionally, a laser show under the open sky will showcase glimpses of Bihar's traditions, culture, and glorious history.
Under the project, Gandhi Sarovar will be developed as a healthy and knowledgeable destination. A park for children, an open gym for youth, and a yoga space along with jogging and walking tracks for people of all age groups will be created. A garden with colourful flowers, a herbal garden, and a cultural stage will be prepared on the premises, where programmes like "Shukr Gulzar" and "Shani Bahar" will be organised.
A 120-foot-high tricolour will be hoisted at the entrance gate, which will awaken the spirit of patriotism and inspire the youth. A grand sculpture of five golden fish at the eastern entrance and an artwork of three golden birds flying towards the north will attract tourists. The walls will be artistically decorated, making the entire complex a confluence of beauty and culture.
From a security and convenience perspective, the complex will have CCTV cameras, security personnel, a food plaza, and a parking zone. Traditional and delicious dishes will be served at the food plaza, allowing visiting tourists to savour the taste of Bihar. This transformation of Gandhi Sarovar will not only elevate Patna's tourism to new heights but will also prove to be a beautiful and peaceful place for the local residents.
