Patna’s 26,000-Year-Old Gandhi Sarovar to Become New Tourist Hub with Rs 14 Crore Development

This area holds historical significance, as ancient sites like the Bihar Hiteshi Library and Khanqah Imadia are located around the sarovar. This place will emerge as an attractive and recreational spot for devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad visiting Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib. The Panna Lal Yadav Open-Air Stage and the buildings surrounding the sarovar will be renovated and opened for public use. This area will become an ideal resting and recreational spot for children, youth, women, and the elderly – everyone.