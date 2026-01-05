Republic Day Parade: Tickets for Republic Day Parade to be available in two categories, know prices and last date

For the main parade on January 26, Republic Day, the central government has also issued tickets in two categories. Under this, the price for the first category tickets is ₹100. People in this category will be able to book their seats in stands with a relatively better view of Rajpath (Kartavya Path), from where the parade, tableaux, and the President's salute can be clearly seen. The second category is for ₹20 tickets. This category is for the general spectator stands, offering a view of the parade from a limited distance. The most significant aspect here is that seating is entirely pre-determined for security reasons. Spectators are granted entry strictly according to the gate and block mentioned on their tickets.