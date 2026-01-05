Republic Day Parade: Tickets for Republic Day Parade to be available in two categories, know prices and last date

Delhi Republic Day Parade (Image: Patrika)
Just like every year, this year too, the Republic Day parade is being organised in all its grandeur in the national capital. The central government has arranged tickets in two categories for viewing this historic parade. The booking process has also commenced. This means any common citizen can purchase offline tickets between January 5 and January 14, from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. Additionally, an online booking system has also been put in place. Those interested in witnessing Delhi's historic parade can book their seats through either of these options.
The central government has arranged tickets in two categories to witness the historic Republic Day parade in the national capital. The ticket price in the first category has been set at ₹100, while in the second category, the ticket price is ₹20. Furthermore, the ticket price for the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony, scheduled for January 28, has also been fixed at ₹20. Individuals interested in watching the parade can book their seats at their convenience by visiting the Ministry of Defence's official website 'Aamantran' at aamantran.mod.gov.in for online ticket booking.
For the main parade on January 26, Republic Day, the central government has also issued tickets in two categories. Under this, the price for the first category tickets is ₹100. People in this category will be able to book their seats in stands with a relatively better view of Rajpath (Kartavya Path), from where the parade, tableaux, and the President's salute can be clearly seen. The second category is for ₹20 tickets. This category is for the general spectator stands, offering a view of the parade from a limited distance. The most significant aspect here is that seating is entirely pre-determined for security reasons. Spectators are granted entry strictly according to the gate and block mentioned on their tickets.
If you also wish to witness the grand Republic Day parade taking place on Kartavya Path in the national capital, you will first need to obtain tickets either online or offline. If you wish to buy tickets online, you should first visit the Ministry of Defence's official website 'Aamantran' at aamantran.mod.gov.in. After the registration process, you will need to select the available date and category options here. Following this, you can book your ticket. If someone wishes to purchase tickets offline, they must carry their original photo identity proof. This includes Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, or any passport or identity card issued by the state or central government.
The government has identified specific locations in Delhi for offline ticket sales, where you will need to present your identity proof. For this, the government has set up six sale counters. These include Army Bhawan (inside the boundary wall, near Gate No. 5), Shastri Bhawan (inside the boundary wall, near Gate No. 3), Jantar Mantar (main entrance, inside the boundary wall), Parliament House (Reception Office), Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, near Gate No. 3 and 4), and Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse Level, near Gate No. 8). Offline tickets can be purchased between January 5 and January 14, from 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.
