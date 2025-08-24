Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

State

Priyanka Gandhi to Join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Madhubani

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra will also include Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the Yatra in Madhubani on 26 August.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Voter Rights Yatra: Rahul Gandhi was seen travelling by bike in Purnia. A video shows him with Rajesh Ram, the Congress state president, both wearing helmets. Many Congress workers were also seen riding motorcycles on the road. Security personnel assigned to their protection were seen running behind Rahul Gandhi's bike.

Priyanka and Akhilesh to Participate

Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra. She will join the Yatra in Madhubani on 26 August. The Voter Rights Yatra is being conducted by the Congress party ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, focusing on alleged voter list manipulation and the deletion of names from the voter list in Bihar. A large number of people are participating in Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra. Other opposition leaders are also participating in this Yatra.

Priyanka Gandhi to Join in Madhubani

Madhubani district coordinator and former Rajasthan minister, Dheeraj Gurjar, while sharing information about the Yatra, stated that Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra will arrive in Madhubani on 26 August. Congress MP and Rahul Gandhi's younger sister, Priyanka Gandhi, will participate in the Voter Rights Yatra on 26 August. The Voter Rights Yatra reached Purnia today. The Yatra started from Purnia for Araria in the morning. In Araria, Rahul Gandhi will address the press before continuing his journey. Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a bike in Purnia. However, he had started his journey in an open jeep.

Voter Rights Yatra Completes One Week

The first week of Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' against alleged ‘vote theft’ in Bihar has been completed. Large crowds are gathering for the Yatra. Seeing this, the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan are quite enthusiastic. Congress leaders say that the Supreme Court's favourable order on vote theft is an auspicious sign for the Yatra. Next week, big leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will also join the Yatra. There is enthusiasm in the Congress camp that, due to Rahul Gandhi's press conferences, continuous protests in Parliament, and now the Voter Rights Yatra, the anti-“vote theft” campaign has become a topic of discussion not only in Bihar but across the country.

Bihar Vote Theft Issue Gains Importance

A member of the core team of the Voter Rights Yatra says that the Yatra is trending widely. In Bihar, the issue of vote theft has become much more important than caste polarisation. However, political pundits say that the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan should also talk about what they will do if they come to power, instead of just negative campaigning in the Bihar Voter Rights Yatra. It is too early to say to what extent the crowd attending the Yatra will translate into votes.

