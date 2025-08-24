Priyanka Gandhi to Join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Madhubani

The first week of Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' against alleged ‘vote theft’ in Bihar has been completed. Large crowds are gathering for the Yatra. Seeing this, the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan are quite enthusiastic. Congress leaders say that the Supreme Court's favourable order on vote theft is an auspicious sign for the Yatra. Next week, big leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will also join the Yatra. There is enthusiasm in the Congress camp that, due to Rahul Gandhi's press conferences, continuous protests in Parliament, and now the Voter Rights Yatra, the anti-“vote theft” campaign has become a topic of discussion not only in Bihar but across the country.