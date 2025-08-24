Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Mumbai

Pune Declares 10-Day Dry Spell

The Pune district administration has issued an order granting Ganesh mandals permission to use loudspeakers until midnight for seven days.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

Liquor shops closed (Image: AI)

Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune administration has taken two major decisions keeping in mind law and order and the sentiments of devotees during Ganeshotsav. The state Excise Department has issued an order to keep liquor shops, permit rooms, beer bars, and restaurants closed for ten days within the jurisdiction of Vishrambag, Faraskhana, and Khadak police stations in old Pune city. Earlier, a dry day was only implemented on the first and last day of Ganeshotsav, but this time it will be observed throughout the festival. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also recommended this to the District Collector.

It should be noted that if a person has already purchased liquor, they can consume it inside their home. The dry day rule applies only to sales.

On the other hand, District Collector Jitendra Dudhi issued an order on Saturday allowing Ganesh mandals to play loudspeakers until midnight for seven days. This permission will be valid from August 30th to September 4th and on the immersion day, September 6th. Usually, this permission was for five days, but this time it has been extended to seven days considering the crowd due to the fourth and fifth days falling on a Saturday and Sunday.

Collector Dudhi stated that this decision was taken after discussions with the mandals, given that Ganeshotsav has been granted the status of a state festival. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had also announced this decision during a review meeting in Pune.

It is noteworthy that according to the central government's Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended 2017), loudspeakers can be played until midnight for 15 days a year. The District Magistrate has the authority to take this decision. However, this exemption will not apply to silence zones such as hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 05:59 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Pune Declares 10-Day Dry Spell
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.