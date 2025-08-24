Pune Declares 10-Day Dry Spell

Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune administration has taken two major decisions keeping in mind law and order and the sentiments of devotees during Ganeshotsav. The state Excise Department has issued an order to keep liquor shops, permit rooms, beer bars, and restaurants closed for ten days within the jurisdiction of Vishrambag, Faraskhana, and Khadak police stations in old Pune city. Earlier, a dry day was only implemented on the first and last day of Ganeshotsav, but this time it will be observed throughout the festival. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also recommended this to the District Collector.