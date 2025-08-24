Pune Declares 10-Day Dry Spell

Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune administration has taken two major decisions keeping in mind law and order and the sentiments of devotees during Ganeshotsav. The state Excise Department has issued an order to keep liquor shops, permit rooms, beer bars, and restaurants closed for ten days within the jurisdiction of Vishrambag, Faraskhana, and Khadak police stations in old Pune city. Earlier, a dry day was only implemented on the first and last day of Ganeshotsav, but this time it will be observed throughout the festival. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also recommended this to the District Collector.
It should be noted that if a person has already purchased liquor, they can consume it inside their home. The dry day rule applies only to sales.
On the other hand, District Collector Jitendra Dudhi issued an order on Saturday allowing Ganesh mandals to play loudspeakers until midnight for seven days. This permission will be valid from August 30th to September 4th and on the immersion day, September 6th. Usually, this permission was for five days, but this time it has been extended to seven days considering the crowd due to the fourth and fifth days falling on a Saturday and Sunday.
Collector Dudhi stated that this decision was taken after discussions with the mandals, given that Ganeshotsav has been granted the status of a state festival. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar had also announced this decision during a review meeting in Pune.
It is noteworthy that according to the central government's Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended 2017), loudspeakers can be played until midnight for 15 days a year. The District Magistrate has the authority to take this decision. However, this exemption will not apply to silence zones such as hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.