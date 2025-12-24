‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Faces Major Setback Ahead of Release

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Dhurandhar (Image: X)
Christmas has always been a special festival for the Hindi film industry. The fate of films released during this time is often decided within a few days. This year too, a similar atmosphere is brewing with the upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’.
On the other hand, this year’s hit film is ‘Dhurandhar’. It is reported that the romantic comedy ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is facing challenges with its advance ticket bookings. In major multiplexes like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, only about 50,000 tickets have been sold for the film’s opening day so far. This number is considered low compared to other big romantic films, especially when lead star Kartik Aaryan is involved.
Currently, the film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna, is dominating the theatres. According to reports, due to the strong hold of ‘Dhurandhar’, audiences are currently prioritizing watching that film. This is the sole reason for the dip in advance bookings for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’.
In fact, a special strategy is being implemented on Christmas Day. According to Bollywood Hungama, theatre owners have decided to reduce the number of shows for ‘Avatar 3’ to give Kartik Aaryan’s film more screen space. This reduction is estimated to be around 30%. This move is aimed at improving the film’s opening day performance.
Now, audiences are keenly watching to see how much the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ earns on its opening day. It is believed that if positive word-of-mouth for the film builds among the audience, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ could benefit from the Christmas weekend. However, if the audience reaction is not as expected, it will prove that despite good content, timing, and marketing, the film might falter during the festive season like Christmas.
It will be interesting to see whether ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ can make its mark in this tough Christmas clash, or if the dominance of ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Avatar 3’ continues.
