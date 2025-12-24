‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Faces Major Setback Ahead of Release

Now, audiences are keenly watching to see how much the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ earns on its opening day. It is believed that if positive word-of-mouth for the film builds among the audience, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ could benefit from the Christmas weekend. However, if the audience reaction is not as expected, it will prove that despite good content, timing, and marketing, the film might falter during the festive season like Christmas.