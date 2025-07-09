Road Widening Project from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar: 3,000 Farmers to Lose Land, ₹88 Crore Cost

To connect that road, widening of approximately 14 kilometres of road from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar is necessary. After widening, this road will become a two-lane road. This will increase the speed of vehicles and reduce the distance between Alwar and Jaipur. The PWD NH requires land for widening. In this case, land belonging to nearby farmers will be acquired. This involves 500 khesras (land records) and the land of approximately 3,000 farmers. Compensation will be provided for 43 hectares of land. It is reported that approximately ₹70 crore will be given to the farmers as compensation.