9 July 2025

Wednesday

State

Road Widening Project from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar: 3,000 Farmers to Lose Land, ₹88 Crore Cost

Land acquisition will take place to widen the road from Natni's Bara to Alwar. The PWD NH will acquire approximately 43 hectares of land. The land of about 3,000 farmers will be acquired.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Representative Image (Photo- Patrika)

Land belonging to farmers will be acquired to widen the road from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar. The PWD NH will acquire approximately 43 hectares of land affecting around 3,000 farmers. The administration will provide compensation. Preparations are underway to announce the award within a week, after which the road work will proceed. An elevated road is proposed in Sariska.

Compensation of approximately ₹70 crore

To connect that road, widening of approximately 14 kilometres of road from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar is necessary. After widening, this road will become a two-lane road. This will increase the speed of vehicles and reduce the distance between Alwar and Jaipur. The PWD NH requires land for widening. In this case, land belonging to nearby farmers will be acquired. This involves 500 khesras (land records) and the land of approximately 3,000 farmers. Compensation will be provided for 43 hectares of land. It is reported that approximately ₹70 crore will be given to the farmers as compensation.

First phase survey complete

PWD NH will construct a flyover in Kati Ghati. A Delhi-based agency is conducting the survey. The first phase of the survey has been completed. Now, in the second phase, the flyover route will be decided. This work is to be completed in three months. After that, it will go to the central government for approval, and then tenders will be invited for the construction of the flyover.

₹88 crore to be spent on road widening

₹88 crore will be spent on road widening. The work is not fully underway yet. After the award is announced, the department will focus on construction. A department engineer says that the administration is going to announce the award soon. After that, land acquisition will take place. Before that, farmers will also receive compensation.

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 01:41 pm

State / Road Widening Project from Natni Ka Bara to Alwar: 3,000 Farmers to Lose Land, ₹88 Crore Cost
