Thane Metro Begins Trial Run After 20-Year Wait

The Thane Metro, falling under the Mumbai Metro 4-A project, will have 10 stations within the city. These stations will be easily accessible from various parts of the city, offering relief from traffic congestion.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Thane Metro update
Thane Metro (Image: Patrika)

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Green Line: Millions in Thane, a city neighbouring Mumbai, are about to see their two-decade-long dream become a reality. Like Mumbai, Thane is one of India's fastest-growing cities. The burgeoning population and corresponding increase in vehicles have led to daily traffic jams becoming a major problem. Areas connected to the city's main Ghodbunder Road are particularly affected, with people spending hours stuck in gridlock. However, Thane city's first metro line is poised to alleviate this issue. The first trial run of the Thane Metro, part of the Green Line, commenced today (22 September).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off Mumbai Metro Line-4. This first phase, under Metro Line-4, covers 10.5 kilometres from Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh and comprises 10 stations: Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-Wadi, Dongri Pada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali, Gavhanpada, and Gaimukh.

Metro-4 is also referred to as the Green Line. This 32.3-kilometre line will run from Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane, connecting the eastern suburbs to Mumbai.

This project was not easy. The demand for a Thane Metro dates back nearly 20 years. Deputy Chief Minister and Thane MLA Eknath Shinde stated that 20 years ago, they launched a movement demanding the metro, facing suspension in the process. In 2014, during the BJP-Shiv Sena government's tenure, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the project, and Shinde, as the guardian minister of Thane district, accelerated its progress.

According to available information, the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) aims to launch the Thane Metro by the end of the year. The wait for Thane residents is therefore nearing its end. The Thane Metro's launch will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also make travel within the city significantly easier and faster.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 05:21 pm

English News / State / Thane Metro Begins Trial Run After 20-Year Wait
