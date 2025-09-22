Thane Metro Begins Trial Run After 20-Year Wait

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Green Line: Millions in Thane, a city neighbouring Mumbai, are about to see their two-decade-long dream become a reality. Like Mumbai, Thane is one of India's fastest-growing cities. The burgeoning population and corresponding increase in vehicles have led to daily traffic jams becoming a major problem. Areas connected to the city's main Ghodbunder Road are particularly affected, with people spending hours stuck in gridlock. However, Thane city's first metro line is poised to alleviate this issue. The first trial run of the Thane Metro, part of the Green Line, commenced today (22 September).