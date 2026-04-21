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US-Iran Talks: US Envoy Set to Arrive in Pakistan; Iran Yet to Name Representative

Donald Trump warned that Iran's power plants could be attacked if an agreement is not reached, and praised 'Operation Midnight Hammer'.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 21, 2026

Preparations for talks in Islamabad. (Photo: The Washington Post)

The American envoy has departed for Pakistan and could arrive in Islamabad at any moment. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced indicating that no diplomatic delegation from Iran has travelled to Islamabad. Iran has dismissed any reports regarding such a movement.

Trump’s Threat, Yet the Table is Set for Talks

On Monday, Trump shared four posts within 50 minutes on his social media platform, Truth Social. He stated clearly that if no agreement is reached, Iran’s power plants will be targeted.

Furthermore, he praised the U.S. military action 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' stating that Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed.

Despite this rhetoric, behind-the-scenes activity continues. A short while ago, reports surfaced that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had authorised his team to travel to Islamabad. However, this claim has since been dismissed.

Pakistan Becomes the Hub for Talks

A few hours ago, the Arabic channel Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, reported that the American and Iranian delegations would arrive in Islamabad on the same day.

The talks are expected to take place on Wednesday. Pakistan has finalised all arrangements for the meeting, although no official statement has been issued by Iran yet.

This is not the first time Pakistan has attempted to find a middle ground during such delicate situations. Islamabad is striving to play a pivotal role in this entire matter.

Iran’s Response: We Will Not Bow Down

In response to Trump's threats, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, issued a stern retort. Writing on social media, he stated that Iran will not engage in negotiations under the shadow of threats.

He maintained that the United States wants to turn the negotiating table into a "table of surrender," which will never happen. He further added that over the past two weeks, Iran has prepared to play new cards on the battlefield.

Fear of the Ceasefire Expiring

Trump has signalled that the current ceasefire will not be extended. Consequently, the eyes of the entire world are fixed on Wednesday's talks. If these negotiations conclude, it would mark a major turning point in Middle Eastern politics.

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Updated on:

21 Apr 2026 02:50 pm

Published on:

21 Apr 2026 02:49 pm

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